Tottenham vs Aston Villa | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Upcoming Premier League Clash: Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Squad Challenges and Early Tests

Two of the current top five meet on Sunday, as Aston Villa travel to face the early pacesetters Tottenham. The home side have had some blows to deal with in recent weeks, with suspensions and injuries ravaging their squad. It is an early test of Ange Postecoglou, but it may be viewed as a blessing in disguise as expectations can be kept in check. Villa have been one of the most consistent teams in the league and they will be confident that they can make it three successive losses for Spurs. They haven’t been as good away from home, but this is an excellent chance for them.

Tottenham’s Struggle and Squad Depth

The early discussion about Tottenham was that they’d struggle to cope with the exit of Harry Kane. Those concerns were quickly put to bed, but their lack of squad depth was evident prior to the international break. They nearly escaped with three points from Wolves, but their performance wasn’t convincing and the two late goals conceded were deserved based on the balance of play. Postecoglou will hope for a better display at home. The absence of key players does mean it will be difficult for them to get back to winning ways though.

Aston Villa’s Exceptional Progress

Aston Villa’s progress over the last 12 months has been exceptional, as Unai Emery has transformed them into a side capable of competing at the top of the division. Champions League qualification has been spoken about as a possibility and they are certainly in the race. Over the course of season, their extra commitments in Europe may catch up with them, but Emery is better placed than most to deal with those challenges. There will be many that expect them to go to a weakened Tottenham and turn the home side over, which underlines how they are now viewed.

Interesting Stats

Tottenham have conceded six goals in second half stoppage time, which is more than any other team.

Aston Villa have won two of their last three away matches against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Key Men

Son

Due to the number of absentees, Son Heung-min will be vital for Tottenham over the coming weeks. If they are going to finish in the top four, they need to keep picking up points during this period and Son is their talisman. The decision to move him into a central role has paid off for him and the team, as he has continued to score goals at a healthy rate. It would have been impossible for any one player to replace Harry Kane, but Son has had some experience of stepping into his shoes in recent years. He has done so on a permanent basis and it has breathed fresh life into his own performances, as he wasn’t at his best in 2022/23. Aston Villa will play with a high line and Son has the quality to take advantage of that.

Watkins

During the international break, Ollie Watkins consolidated his position as Harry Kane’s back-up with two appearances for England. He will want to ensure he keeps that role going into the summer. To do that, he needs to continue to perform for Aston Villa. He has been excellent since the appointment of Emery and it would be a surprise if his form drops off any time soon. This weekend, he will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet, as Tottenham are missing several key defenders. This season, he has six goals and five assists in the Premier League, underlining the threat that he carries in the final third.

Team News

Destiny Udogie and Pape Sarr are both doubts for the home side. Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma are both suspended. Micky van de Ven and James Maddison are unlikely to play again this year.

Matty Cash, Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn and Diego Carlos are all doubts. It is expected all four will be ready to play.

Verdict

This is a great time for Villa to face Tottenham, as the home side are weakened. There is likely to be goals at both ends. Postecoglou will be ready to be positive and try to exploit the Villa high line. That should lead to an exciting game. This could be an entertaining score draw.

Tottenham 2-2 Aston Villa