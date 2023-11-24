Varane’s Man Utd Future: Ten Hag Speaks Out

Manchester United’s Centre-Back Conundrum: Ten Hag and Varane’s Saga

Manchester United’s recent seasons have been as unpredictable as a British summer: occasionally brilliant, often baffling. The latest swirl in this tempest involves the club’s manager, Erik ten Hag, and French defender Raphael Varane. Rumours have been as rife as fans in Old Trafford about a potential fallout between the two.

Varane’s Uncertain Future Amidst Tension Rumours

Whispers in football circles suggest a rift has opened up between Varane and Ten Hag. The centre-back, a staple in United’s defence, hasn’t been in the starting lineup for a Premier League game since September. This absence has fuelled speculation about his future at the club.

Benching Decisions Raise Eyebrows

The choice of Ten Hag to leave Varane benched, especially during the high-profile derby against Manchester City, has raised more than a few eyebrows. Opting for Harry Maguire and the seasoned Jonny Evans over Varane seemed a statement in itself. The Frenchman’s role has been reduced to sporadic appearances off the bench, intensifying the rumours.

Bayern Munich: A New Chapter for Varane?

As these stories grow, Bayern Munich emerges as a potential new chapter in Varane’s illustrious career. Yet, when prodded about this during a press conference, Ten Hag was dismissive:

“Rapha Varane: I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he stated, shrugging off the rumours. “It’s rumours. Very important player, but there’s internal competition and there should be at a top club, as we are. And when you decide on two players who do brilliant – Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire – you also have to make a choice for that position.”

Strategic Selections and Internal Competitions

Ten Hag’s selection strategy has been a hot topic. He recently revealed his reluctance to pair Varane with Maguire, as both excel as right-sided centre-backs. This preference leaves Varane competing for a spot against a resurgent Maguire, while Jonny Evans and others cover the left side in Lisandro Martinez’s absence.

This “internal competition” theme, repeatedly highlighted by Ten Hag, suggests a wider strategy at play. The manager’s hunt for another centre-back indicates his intent to further strengthen the squad, but also keeps existing players on their toes.