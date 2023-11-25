Goldbridge: Ten Hag vs Varane: Man Utd’s Crisis?

Manchester United’s Tumultuous Season: The Ten Hag-Varane Saga

Ten Hag’s Struggles at United

Manchester United’s current season has been a roller coaster, largely influenced by the management of Erik ten Hag. Mark Goldbridge, a prominent voice in the United community, articulated his concerns, stating:

“As somebody that wants him [Ten Hag] to do well… I think he’s making a massive mistake.”

This criticism stems from Ten Hag’s apparent disputes with key players, a situation that Goldbridge believes is detrimental to United’s success.

Varane’s Fallout with Ten Hag

The relationship between Ten Hag and star defender Raphael Varane has become a focal point of discussion. Goldbridge reveals:

“The relationship between Eric ten Hag and Raphael Varane is practically broken.”

This discord, particularly highlighted by Varane’s benching during the Manchester Derby, raises questions about Ten Hag’s management style and decision-making.

Impact of Player Management

Goldbridge’s analysis sheds light on a broader pattern of player management under Ten Hag, highlighting the treatment of David de Gea and Casemiro, among others. “The treatment of big players at this club over the last 12 months is dubious at best,” Goldbridge asserts, suggesting a systemic issue in how key players are handled.

The Business vs. Football Debate

A critical aspect of Goldbridge’s commentary revolves around the motivations behind these player-management decisions. He suspects that financial considerations are influencing football decisions, stating:

“It’s about getting rid of anybody over 300 Grand a week… we ain’t a football club, we’re a Bloody Business.”

This perspective introduces a debate about the balance between economic pragmatism and footballing integrity at Manchester United.

Goldbridge’s Final Take

Goldbridge does not mince words when discussing the consequences of these issues on the team’s morale and performance. He warns that Ten Hag’s approach is causing a rift within the team, potentially impacting their on-field performance. “He’s losing that dressing room,” Goldbridge remarks, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Goldbridge’s insights provide a candid look into the complexities and challenges facing Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, particularly concerning the handling of Raphael Varane. His observations highlight a pivotal moment for the club, where the decisions made now could significantly shape its future trajectory.