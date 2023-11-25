Motherwell Deny Celtic with Last-Minute Equaliser

Celtic’s Premiership Lead Cut Short in Frantic Draw with Motherwell

Dramatic Finish at Celtic Park

In an electrifying finale at Celtic Park, Motherwell’s Jon Obika snatched a late equaliser in the 90th minute, halting Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic’s bid to extend their lead to 11 points. This gripping 1-1 draw left fans and players alike in a whirlwind of emotion.

Turnbull’s Penalty Overturned by Obika’s Heroics

The game’s climax was set in motion by David Turnbull’s penalty, awarded following a VAR review that caught Calum Butcher in a foul against Mikey Johnston. Just when it seemed Celtic would claim victory, Motherwell, desperate to break their nine-game winless streak, surged forward. Obika’s decisive header from Blair Spittal’s corner caught everyone off guard, drawing the visitors level.

Celtic’s Missed Opportunities

Celtic experienced a day of near-misses and frustration. Luis Palma saw his penalty thwarted by Motherwell’s standout performer, Liam Kelly. Matt O’Riley, who previously clinched a win against Motherwell in stoppage time, missed a golden opportunity in the dying moments of the game, sending a free header off target.

Premiership Standings: A Tight Race Continues

This result sees Celtic’s lead at the Premiership summit increase to nine points. However, with Rangers holding two games in hand, the title race remains tantalisingly close. Meanwhile, Motherwell, sitting eighth, have yet to find a win in their last ten matches. This hard-fought point, though, could mark a crucial moment in their season.

Game Statistics: A Tale of Dominance and Defiance

Celtic Motherwell Possession: 81% Possession: 19% Shots: 20 Shots: 6 Shots on Target: 4 Shots on Target: 2 Corners: 13 Corners: 2 Fouls: 8 Fouls: 9



Player of the Match: Jonathan Obika