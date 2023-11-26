Report: Pochettino’s Bold Move After Chelsea Loss

Chelsea’s Wake-Up Call: No Breaks After Newcastle Drubbing

Pochettino’s Tough Love Response to Blues’ Defeat

In a candid reaction to Chelsea’s shocking 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, manager Mauricio Pochettino has scrapped any plans for rest, declaring an early training session for the squad. This drastic measure comes after a performance at St James’ Park that left much to be desired, with Chelsea looking second best against an injury-hit Newcastle team.

The match, which saw Raheem Sterling momentarily equalise Alexander Isak’s opener for the Magpies, swiftly turned sour for the Blues. Further goals from Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, and Anthony Gordon sealed Chelsea’s fifth Premier League loss this season. A disheartened Pochettino, serving a touchline ban, witnessed the downfall from the stands.

Chelsea’s Unraveling: Pochettino’s Insight

Post-match, Pochettino did not mince words, speaking on Match of The Day, he labelled the game as Chelsea’s “worst of the season”. He highlighted the team’s lacklustre approach, stating, “We did not read the game from the beginning. We did not play how we should play, we showed a lack of intensity and energy. Even after we scored, at 1-1, it was a chance for us to force them to play deep, but it was so easy for Newcastle.”

The Argentine coach, known for his forthright assessments, admitted the team’s young profile needs experiences like these to mature. “It is a young team, they need this type of situation to realise. We will go to the hotel, then train early tomorrow, no time off. We cannot blame the players, it is the team together. We need to understand the level we need to compete, and learn about this situation.”

Building Back Chelsea’s Confidence

Pochettino acknowledged the complex factors contributing to the team’s current form. He emphasised the need for a mental reset, saying, “There are many details, many things that build confidence and strength. We already know what is going on, and we will try to change the dynamic.”

In his press conference, he further lamented Chelsea’s missed opportunity to dominate after Sterling’s equalizer. “At 1-1, I think that was the moment for us to take control of the game and force them deep and to put the pressure onto Newcastle. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that, we didn’t have the intensity and I think we made it so easy for Newcastle.”

Moving Forward: Chelsea’s Road to Recovery

Pochettino concluded with a call for improvement.

“That is why I am so upset and frustrated with the result, but also the performance. That has to be much, much better because today was our worst performance of the season and that’s very disappointing.”

This setback for Chelsea underlines the urgency for a turnaround. With Pochettino at the helm, the team faces a critical period of introspection and hard work. The road ahead is challenging, but necessary for a revival of form and fortunes.