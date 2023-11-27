West Ham’s Bold Left-Back Hunt Turns to Porto Star

West Ham’s Quest for a New Defender: Insight and Implications

Irons Eyeing Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi

West Ham United’s dedication to strengthening their defensive line is evident as the January transfer window approaches, and TEAMtalk has disclosed that the Hammers are honing in on a specific target. Zaidu Sanusi of Porto has emerged as a potential recruit, indicating manager David Moyes’ intent to bolster the squad’s left-back position.

Cresswell’s Uncertain Future

With Aaron Cresswell’s tenure at the London Stadium potentially nearing its conclusion, there’s a palpable shift happening within the team’s defensive ranks. The English defender, who nearly departed last summer, finds his position under scrutiny as Moyes seeks an upgrade. It’s clear that the arrival of Sanusi could signal the end of Cresswell’s long-standing service to the Hammers.

Scouting with Precision

Hammers’ scouts, under the vigilant eyes of technical director Tim Steidten, have been meticulously assessing the Nigerian international. Sanusi’s return to the field after an injury, coupled with his impressive track record—seven goals in 118 games for Porto and 15 caps for Nigeria—speaks volumes about his capabilities and the potential uplift he could bring to West Ham’s lineup.

A New Chapter Beckons

Cresswell’s situation is particularly poignant. Despite his loyalty and a decade of service, his future hinges on the club’s transfer decisions. His recent relegation to the bench, in favour of Emerson, suggests a changing of the guard is imminent. Should Sanusi join the squad, it could very well pave the way for Cresswell’s January exit.

European Aspirations and Realities

The urgency of this transfer activity is underscored by West Ham’s ongoing commitments, including their European campaign. As they prepare for their next Europa League clash, it’s evident that Moyes is not only focused on the present but is also strategising for the club’s future success.

West Ham’s pursuit of Zaidu Sanusi is more than just a transfer rumour; it’s a statement of ambition. With an astute eye for talent and a pragmatic approach to squad development, Moyes is crafting a team capable of competing at the highest levels. The potential addition of Sanusi is a testament to the club’s strategic planning, and the ramifications for both Cresswell and the team at large will be intriguing to observe as the season progresses.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Zaidu Sanusi

Sanusi’s Defensive Prowess

When one delves into the performance data and stats of Zaidu Sanusi, it becomes evident why West Ham are casting admiring glances his way. Credit to Fbref for providing a radar chart that encapsulates Sanusi’s last 365 days on the pitch, a period over which he’s clocked 613 minutes. The defensive attributes shine prominently, with his non-penalty goals percentile ranking exceptionally high.

Sanusi’s clearances and blocks, both crucial metrics for a full-back, are significantly above average, placing him in the 95th and 71st percentiles, respectively. This indicates a defender who not only reads the game well but also intervenes effectively, a quality that’s highly sought after in the Premier League’s high-paced environment.

Impact Beyond Defence

Despite a reputation for being defensively solid, the performance data for Sanusi suggests a balanced player. His stats in progressive carries and successful take-ons are in the 91st and 61st percentiles, showcasing his ability to transition from defence to attack. This capability to carry the ball and beat opponents is a valuable asset, offering a dual threat that West Ham’s current options may lack.

Sanusi in Possession

In terms of possession, the stats paint a picture of a player who’s comfortable on the ball. His pass completion percentage sits in the 64th percentile among full-backs. However, there’s room for improvement in the more creative aspects of his game, such as assists and shot-creating actions, where his rankings fall to the lower third.

EPL Index’s analysis reveals a player in Zaidu Sanusi who excels in defensive contributions and possesses the athleticism to support forward movements. While his offensive stats may not dazzle, his overall performance data presents a profile of a robust, reliable full-back — the kind of player who could seamlessly slot into many top-tier teams. As West Ham consider bolstering their ranks, Sanusi’s data profile, courtesy of Fbref, certainly makes for an appealing case.