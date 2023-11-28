PSG vs Newcastle – Revenge Mission for French Champs

Pivotal Match in Group F as Newcastle Head to Paris
There’s a huge UEFA Champions League battle in store when Paris St Germain take on Newcastle United on Nov. 28 at 9:00 CET. PSG have home advantage at the Parc des Princes, and will be fired up after losing in Newcastle earlier this season.
Head-to-head statistics
Paris Saint Germain and Newcastle United have met just once before. Newcastle’s first home game in this Champions League group brought a memorable 4-1 victory as Tyneside ended a 20-year wait to play in Europe’s top competition. Will it be different when the teams meet in France?
Current form
PSG are in good form with four victories from five games. They won against Monaco, Reims, Montpellier and Stade Brestois and blasted 15 goals in their last five outings. However, the one loss came in the Champions League, going down 1-2 at AC Milan on gameday four.
PSG’s last 5 games
- PSG 5-2 Monaco
- Reims 0-3 PSG
- AC Milan 2-1 PSG
- PSG 3-0 Montpellier
- Stade Brestois 29 2-3 PSG
Newcastle bounced back from successive away losses with an impressive 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea on Saturday. The Magpies also blanked Arsenal (1-0) and Manchester United (3-0) in recent games, but 0-2 losses at Dortmund and Bournemouth suggest some weaknesses on the road.
Newcastle’s last 5 games
- Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea
- Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle
- Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle
- Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal
- Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle
Injured and suspended players
PSG manager head coach Luis Enrique has a handful of injury worries to contend with, while his opposite number Eddie Howe has no new injury problems, but the Magpies are still dealing with long term injuries.
- P. Kimpembe – Achilles Tendon Injury
- Marquinhos – Muscle Injury
- N. Mendes – Muscle Injury
- S. Rico – Head Injury
- W. Zaire-Emery – Ankle Injury
Game predictions and impact on rankings
The game’s outcome could go a long way to determining who qualifies from Group F. PSG are in second place with six points, but are just two points clear of last-placed Newcastle. A home win could send the French team through to the knock-out stage if Borussia Dortmund beat AC Milan at the same time. However, Newcastle need all three points to keep their hopes of progress alive.
With so much at stake, this is a tough game to call. Home advantage makes PSG the slight favourite, especially with Newcastle yet to score away from home in Europe this season. But the Geordies looked strong against the French champions last time, and could be good for a draw here. A double chance bet on PSG or draw might be the best option for a wide open match-up.