Lazio vs Celtic – Clash of the Titans Under the Roman Sky

Lazio Looking to Reach the Knock-Out Stages

Lazio and Celtic are gearing up for another head-to-head clash in the UEFA Champions League game. The game takes place at the Stadio Olimpico (November 28th 5:45pm), and with Lazio one point off the top of Group E, the Italian giants have plenty to play for.

Previous Encounters

Celtic have won two of their last three encounters with the Biancocelesti. However, Lazio asserted themselves when the teams met earlier in this season’s group stage, winning 2-1 at Parkhead last month. The Italian side will be looking for a repeat of that exciting victory.

Current form: Lazio

Lazio have had a mixed run in their last five matches. Poor defeats to Salernitana and Bologna have been mixed in with a goalless draw against city rivals AS Roma, and victories against Feyenoord and Fiorentina. The first of those two victories has allowed the Biancocelesti to maintain their momentum in the Champions League and puts them in with a good chance of qualification.

Lazio: Last 5 Games

Salernitana 2-1 Lazio (Serie A) Lazio 0-0 AS Roma (Serie A) Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord (Champions League) Bologna 1-0 Lazio (Serie A) Lazio 1-0 Fiorentina (Serie A)

Current form of Celtic

Celtic’s recent form has been somewhat inconsistent. A 6-0 league triumph over Aberdeen, was proceeded by a 6-0 thrashing by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Draws against Ross County and Motherwell have also been disappointing and point towards a squad that is underperforming at present.

Celtic: Last 5 Games

Celtic 1-1 Motherwell (Premiership) Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen (Premiership) Atletico Madrid 6-0 Celtic (Champions League) Ross County 0-3 Celtic (Premiership) Celtic 2-1 St Mirren (Premiership)

Injury Report

Lazio will be without two of their key players as defender Alessio Romagnoli battles a calf injury, and Matias Vecino serves a one match suspension. Their absences could potentially cause tactical issues for the Italian side.

Celtic will be missing Reo Hatate, Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda through a combination of injuries and suspensions. This severely limits the options for manager Brendan Rodgers as he looks to find a way of improving the Bhoys awful Champions League form.