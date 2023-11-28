Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – Clash of Titans Under The Lights

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – Champions League Preview

Top place in UEFA Champions League Group G is on the line as Manchester City and RB Leipzig lock horns at the Etihad Stadium (Nov 28th 20:00). Both sides have already qualified for the last 16, but a win for Leipzig could see them leapfrog City at the top of the group.

Flashback – Head-To-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the teams, Manchester City have come out on top three times, RB Leipzig once, with one game ending in a draw. The teams last met earlier in the season, with City defeating the German team 3-1.

Form – Manchester City

City have been in good form recently, with a record of three wins and two draws in their last five games. Their most recent game ended in a 1-1 draw against title rivals Liverpool.

Last 5 Games – Manchester City

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (25th Nov) Premier League Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City (12th Nov) Premier League Manchester City 3-0 BSC Young Boys (7th Nov) Champions League Manchester City 6-1 Bournemouth (4th Nov) Premier League Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City (29th Oct) Premier League

Form – RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have struggled in recent games. Although victory over Crvena Zvezda ensured their Champions League progression, domestic defeats at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg and Mainz have seen them drop to 5th in the Bundesliga.

Last 5 Games – RB Leipzig

VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 RB Leipzig (25th Nov) Bundesliga RB Leipzig 3-1 SC Freiburg (12th Nov) Bundesliga FK Crvena Zvezda 1-2 RB Leipzig (7th Nov) Champions League FSV Mainz 05 2-0 RB Leipzig (4th Nov) Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 RB Leipzig (2023-10-31) DFB Pokal

Injuries and Suspensions

One cloud on the horizon for Manchester City is their somewhat lengthy injury list. Star player Kevin De Bruyne is a long term absentee, whilst injuries to the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are creating headaches for manager Pep Guardiola.

Leipzig have injury issues of their own, with key players such as Timo Werner and Dani Olmo out until the new year.

Betting Guide

Given their 100% record in the group, it is no surprise that City are short priced favourites for the victory. You can currently back them at 1/3, whilst the visitors are priced at 9/1. The draw is available at 5/1.

Our Verdict

Despite the absence of a few key players, Manchester City’s standout form and home advantage point to a probable win for the hosts. 1/3 isn’t the most appealing price, but given the gulf in quality between the teams, we think it is a good value bet.