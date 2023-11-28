Galatasaray vs Manchester United – Clash for Supremacy

Galatasaray vs Manchester United – Champions League Preview

The stage is set for a thrilling UEFA Champions League face-off; Galatasaray and Manchester United go head-to-head on Wednesday November 29th (Kick off 5:45 pm). This pivotal clash at the Rams Global Stadium will go a long way towards deciding which teams progress from Group A.

Past Encounters

The most recent clash between the sides saw Galatasaray triumph 3-2 against United last month. Overall, the teams have played each other seven times previously, with two wins each, plus three draws.

Current Form

Galatasaray have managed three wins in their last five games, including a narrow 2-1 defeat in Munich on Champions League Gameday 4. United have been in excellent Premier League form, with five wins in their last six. However, their Champions League displays have been a lot less impressive, especially the 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen last time out.

Galatasaray: Last 5 Games

Galatasaray 4-0 Alanyaspor (25th Nov) Süper Lig Hatayspor 2-1 Galatasaray (11th Nov) Süper Lig Bayern Munich 2-1 Galatasaray (8th Nov) Champions League Galatasaray 2-1 Kasimpasa (3rd Nov) Süper Lig Rizespor 0-1 Galatasaray (28th Oct) Süper Lig

Manchester United: Last 5 Games

Everton 0-3 Manchester United (26th Nov) Premier League Manchester United 1-0 Luton (11th Nov) Premier League FC Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United (8th Nov) Champions League Fulham 0-1 Manchester United (4th Nov) Premier League Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle (1st Nov) League Cup

Injuries

Centre back Abdulkerim Bardakci is the main injury absentee for the hosts, who have an otherwise fully fit squad.

United will be missing Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez through injury, whilst Marcus Rashford misses out due to suspension.

Betting Odds and Prediction

Predicting the outcome of this clash is fraught with complexities and uncertainty. Both teams are inconsistent, and with qualification on the line, expect plenty of nerves. The recent clash at Old Trafford gives Galatasaray a slight edge, as does their superior Group standing. But United are packed with world class talent, making them a big threat whenever they play.

The bookies are struggling to split the sides, with the hosts priced at 17/10 and United at 27/20. However, our prediction is for a draw, which is currently available at odds of 3/1. We think United are the slightly stronger team on paper, but given the high stakes and hostile home atmosphere, we are predicting that Galatasaray will do enough to secure a vital point.