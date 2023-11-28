Goldbridge on Man United’s Surprise January Transfer Target

Timo Werner: A Tactical Fit for Manchester United?

The football world is abuzz with the latest transfer news, and one name stands out: Timo Werner. As Manchester United explores options to bolster their attack, Werner emerges as a potential candidate. But is this a strategic move or mere speculation? Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand weighs in on the matter.

United’s Striking Dilemma

Manchester United’s quest for attacking reinforcements has led them to Timo Werner. Goldbridge notes:

“Manchester United have enquired about the signing of Timo Werner for January… he is on the club’s list”.

This interest comes amidst United’s need for quality depth in the forward line.

Analysing Werner’s Suitability

Werner’s time at Chelsea has been a mix of highs and lows. Despite a stint marred by missed opportunities, Goldbridge believes in Werner’s potential:

“I’ve always quite liked Timo Werner… in the right circumstances he’s a good player”.

His versatility across the front three could be an asset for United.

Pragmatic Approach: Loan Deal Benefits

With financial constraints, United might favour a loan deal. Goldbridge supports this, stating, “It’s a loan deal… it costs you 150 grand a week until the end of May… I just don’t see the problem with it”. This pragmatic approach offers flexibility and minimal financial risk.

Beyond the Banter: A Realistic Option

Goldbridge addresses the skepticism surrounding Werner’s potential move, saying, “I get why people are being derogatory… but when you think about it pragmatically, we do need more options”. His argument is that Werner, despite his struggles, could provide much-needed depth.

Final Thoughts: A Calculated Risk?

As United navigates the transfer market, Werner represents a calculated risk. Goldbridge summarises:

“If you can bring somebody in of the quality of Timo Werner on loan to help us through to the summer… I don’t think it’s a terrible idea”.

United’s interest in Werner could be a smart, low-risk move that might pay dividends.

In conclusion, Manchester United’s link with Timo Werner, as discussed by Mark Goldbridge, presents an intriguing option. While Werner’s time in the Premier League has been mixed, a loan deal could offer United a chance to bolster their attacking options without significant financial commitment.