Report: Manchester United Open to Selling £82m Midfielder in Summer

United’s Summer Overhaul: Strategy or Survival?

Manchester United’s Summer Exodus

As Manchester United’s season progresses, the anticipated summer clear-out intensifies. A recent report by the Manchester Evening News suggests Old Trafford’s halls could echo with the footsteps of departing players, as the club plans to offload several underperforming stars.

Antony: Promise Unfulfilled

The spotlight first falls on Antony, the £82m signing who dazzled but briefly. Despite a memorable strike against Barcelona, his inability to produce in the Premier League—zero goals or assists in 20 appearances—has the Red Devils willing to entertain offers. Antony’s off-field controversies only add to the pressing reasons for a parting of ways.

Contract Countdown: Who’s Next?

The shake-up doesn’t end with Antony. The United squad could see a significant reduction with loanees Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, and Hannibal Mejbri on the move. Anthony Martial and Tom Heaton are also set to depart as their contracts wind down.

Interest Peaks for Casemiro and Varane

Even stalwarts aren’t safe, with Casemiro drawing glances from the Saudi Pro League. Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are reportedly crafting offers for Raphael Varane, another star whose contract is nearing its end. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, and Facundo Pellistri, all with contract expiries looming in 2025, could also be deemed surplus to requirements.

Loan Deals and Rashford’s Future

The restructuring extends to loaned players as well. United are likely to renounce the purchase option for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Furthermore, Marcus Rashford finds himself at a career crossroad, with PSG eyeing him as a potential heir to Kylian Mbappe’s throne. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s disclosure about revisiting Mason Greenwood’s situation post-loan is yet another subplot in this off-season narrative.

United’s Shrewd Summer Strategy

With at least ten players tipped for transfer, United’s strategy seems two-fold: compliance with the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules, and a radical squad refresh. This summer’s dealings will reveal whether United’s approach is a masterclass in strategic foresight or a mere survival tactic.