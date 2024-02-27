Matchday 26- EPL Index’s Team of the Week

EPL Index Team of the Week: Jarrod Bowen, Kai Havertz and More

Matchday 26 of the Premier League will mostly be remembered for Manchester United’s shock defeat to Fulham and Arsenal’s demolition of Newcastle United. However, there were a number of impressive individual performances across the whole weekend.

Therefore, we’re going to be picking our Premier League Team of the Week based on the weekend’s performances. Let’s see who makes the cut…

GK- Jose Sa (Wolves)

Despite many predicting a comfortable victory against Sheffield United, Wolves were made to work for the three points. A first half Pablo Sarabia goal proved enough, but it was Jose Sa who received the plaudits.

He made four crucial saves to maintain a clean sheet for Wolves, sending them up to eighth in the Premier League.

RB- Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United)

There wasn’t an awful lot of choice at right-back, but Coufal put in a really solid display for the Hammers as they beat Brentford 4-2 on Monday. The full-back even managed an assist for Jarrod Bowen’s second goal.

CB- Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Richards has become an unlikely starter at Selhurst Park, but has looked largely solid so far this season. The defender scored Palace’s opener to send them on their way to three points, whilst also limiting Burnley to just two shots all game.

CB- Calvin Bassey (Fulham)

The Fulham defender was solid in their shock victory at Old Trafford on Saturday, keeping the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford quiet. Bassey also chipped in with a tidy finish to give his side the lead in the second half.

LB- Emerson (West Ham United)

Despite being caught out defensively on a few occasions, the Italian’s offensive work easily puts him in the side. Emerson assisted West Ham’s opener before scoring an absolute rocket to wrap up a much needed three points for the Hammers.

CDM- Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

The Brazilian grabbed two first-half goals as Villa went on to beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 on Saturday. The victory sees Villa remain in fourth place, and increase their lead over Manchester United.

CM- Pascal Grob (Brighton)

Many will see Brighton’s home draw with Everton as a poor result, but Grob put in a brilliant performance nevertheless. His tireless nature and his assist for Lewis Dunk’s last-gasp winner go hand in hand.

CM- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

When Liverpool were a goal down to Luton Town at Anfield, a big performance was needed from someone. Alexis Mac Allister didn’t disappoint, with two assists within the first ten minutes of the second half to flip the game on it’s head.

LW- Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

The Nigerian’s stoppage time winner secured a hugely impressive three points for Fulham. After Harry Maguire’s 89th minute equaliser, many would’ve settled for a point, but Alex Iwobi certainly didn’t do that.

ST- Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Havertz has had his fair share of criticism since his arrival at Arsenal in the summer, but he was quite fantastic against Newcastle United on Saturday night. The German grabbed a goal and an assist as the Gunners came out comfortable 4-1 winners.

RW- Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

After a run of poor results, West Ham’s backs were certainly up against the wall. Jarrod Bowen stepped up though, as he scored a sensational hat-trick to send the Hammers on their way to a 4-2 victory over Brentford.