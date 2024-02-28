INEOS and Ratcliffe Dream Big with Zidane for Man Utd Plan

INEOS Sets Its Sights on Zinedine Zidane for Manchester United’s Revival

In an audacious move that has sent ripples through the football world, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, newly minted co-owner of Manchester United, holds a vision to bring Zinedine Zidane to the helm of the iconic English club. With a fresh 27.7% stake in the club—a figure poised to grow—Ratcliffe’s ambitions are as clear as they are bold. “This is just the beginning of our journey to bring Manchester United back to the pinnacle of English, European, and world football, with world-class facilities for our supporters. The work to achieve these goals accelerates from today,” Ratcliffe declared, underscoring a new era at Manchester United as reported by Foot Mercato.

Strategic Overhaul and High Ambitions

The wheels of change are already turning at Manchester United. Dan Ashworth, previously with Newcastle, is set to become the club’s new technical director. Moreover, plans for a new stadium signal a comprehensive revamp aimed at revitalizing the club’s fortunes. Ratcliffe’s sweeping changes include offloading an entire squad of 11 players, signalling a clear intent to overhaul the team dynamics. Current coach Erik Ten Hag finds himself in precarious waters, lacking explicit support from Ratcliffe, a situation exacerbated by INEOS’s behind-the-scenes moves to appoint a high-profile coach to breathe new life into a team yearning for rejuvenation and its first Premier League title in 11 years.

Zinedine Zidane: The Dream Candidate

The aspiration to bring Zinedine Zidane on board is more than mere speculation. The 51-year-old Frenchman, celebrated for clinching three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid, has long been on Manchester United’s radar. However, the landscape has shifted significantly. Jean-Claude Blanc, Ratcliffe’s right-hand man and a fervent admirer of Zidane, had previously sought to lure him to PSG.

Yet, enticing Zidane to Old Trafford is fraught with challenges. Regularly linked with top European clubs—most recently Bayern Munich following Thomas Tuchel’s departure—Zidane remains elusive, waiting for the perfect project to rekindle his coaching career. Recently, he expressed openness to coaching in Italy, hinting at his readiness to return to the sidelines. Can Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir Jim Ratcliffe persuade Zidane to embark on this ambitious project at Manchester United? Only time will tell.

The Path Forward

As Manchester United stands at a crossroads, the prospect of Zinedine Zidane taking the reins is tantalizing for fans and pundits alike. The synergy between Zidane’s coaching prowess and Ratcliffe’s vision could herald a new golden era for the Red Devils. Yet, the task ahead is monumental. The Premier League is more competitive than ever, and restoring Manchester United to its former glory will require not just strategic acumen but also a deep understanding of the club’s rich legacy.

In the weeks to come, the football world will watch closely as Manchester United’s saga unfolds. The potential arrival of Zinedine Zidane could be the catalyst needed to propel the club back to the zenith of football excellence. As Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team navigate the complexities of this ambitious endeavour, the message is clear: the revival of Manchester United is underway, and the stakes could not be higher.