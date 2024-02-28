Major Setback for Guehi: Misses Key 2024 Matches

Marc Guehi Injury Update: A Major Blow for Crystal Palace and England

In a significant setback for Crystal Palace and England, defender Marc Guehi faces an extended period out of action. According to a recent update from the Evening Standard, Guehi has been sidelined for six to eight weeks following knee surgery. This development is a considerable blow to both his club and country, especially with critical fixtures on the horizon.

Guehi’s Knee Surgery and Recovery Timeline

“Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been ruled out for between six to eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery,” reports the Evening Standard. The surgery, aimed at addressing a knee issue that emerged after a game against Brighton on February 3, is a considerable setback for the Eagles. While the operation was successful, the recovery period places Guehi out of the squad for the majority of the Premier League run-in.

Impact on Crystal Palace and England

The timing of Guehi’s injury could not have been worse. “Guehi will miss the majority of the Premier League run-in and he has also been ruled out of England’s Euro 2024 warm-up games against Brazil and Belgium in March,” the Evening Standard adds. This absence is particularly felt by Crystal Palace, who are already grappling with injuries to key players such as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Cheick Doucoure.

For England, Guehi’s absence is a setback in their preparations for Euro 2024. Having earned nine caps since his debut in March 2022, Guehi was increasingly seen as a vital part of Gareth Southgate’s squad, offering a reliable option beyond the first-choice centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and John Stones.

Long-term Fitness and Euro 2024 Prospects

Despite the immediate disappointment, the decision for surgery was made with Guehi’s long-term fitness in mind, ensuring his availability for the Euros this summer. This strategic approach underscores the importance of Guehi’s role in both his club and national team’s future plans.

Challenges Ahead for New Eagles Manager

Oliver Glasner, the new manager at the helm of Crystal Palace, now faces the daunting task of navigating the remainder of the season without one of his key defenders. The absence of Guehi adds to the challenges faced by Glasner, who is already dealing with a depleted squad.