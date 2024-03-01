Manchester Derby: Ten Hag Dismisses United Fear Factor

Erik ten Hag’s Defiant Stance: No Room For Fear

Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag stands unwavering in the face of their upcoming derby against Manchester City. The intense rivalry, fueled by proximity and history, reaches a new chapter this weekend. Despite City’s dominant display in November, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford, and their stellar form across various competitions, ten Hag remains resolute.

United’s Grit vs City’s Form: Clash of Titans

Ten Hag, addressing the media pre-match, dismissed any notions of fear within the United camp. “They have a good team but there are more good teams,” he stated, acknowledging the challenge but refusing to bow to it. His team, although riddled with injuries, has shown resilience in their recent outings. The Dutchman’s confidence in his squad is palpable as he prepares them for a formidable City side that has been nearly invincible lately.

Rising To The Occasion: United’s Challenge

The Manchester United manager emphasised the team’s eagerness to take on top opponents, including Liverpool and others. “We like the challenge and we are looking forward to challenging them,” ten Hag affirmed. This sentiment reflects a squad hungry for success, eager to test their mettle against the best.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Vision: Ten Hag’s Focused Approach

Ten Hag tactfully sidestepped discussions about co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent comments. Ratcliffe had echoed a famous Sir Alex Ferguson phrase about displacing City (and Liverpool) from their lofty positions. For ten Hag, the focus remains on the pitch. “I think that has nothing to do with each other. But we want to win every game,” he clarified, underlining his commitment to a winning mentality, irrespective of the opposition.

Anticipating Fierce Battle: United’s Determination

In his closing remarks, ten Hag acknowledged the unique nature of clashes with Manchester United. “Most of the time we feel, and you can also see it, the opposition get the best outputs against Manchester United. Maybe this game is the other way around but we know we have to give everything and show a team performance, if we want to get the result.” This statement encapsulates United’s readiness to defy odds and showcase a united front against their city rivals.

As the Manchester derby looms, all eyes will be on ten Hag’s United to see if they can disrupt the rhythm of a formidable City side. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter, with no room for fear, only football of the highest caliber.