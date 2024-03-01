Serie A €20m Defender on Man United and Aston Villa Radars

Raoul Bellanova: Premier League’s Next Italian Gem?

Bellanova’s Meteoric Rise in Serie A

As Tuttosport’s recent article highlights, Raoul Bellanova’s performances for Torino have not gone unnoticed, particularly in the Premier League. The Italian right-back, a product of 2000, has been experiencing his best season yet, becoming a nightmare for opposing wingers with his blistering pace and dribbling skills. His contribution of five assists and a remarkable goal against Lecce has earmarked him as one of Serie A’s rising stars.

National Team Ambitions

Bellanova’s aspirations don’t just stop at club level. Under the watchful eye of Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, he is vying for a spot in the national team for the upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States. His potential inclusion in the Euro 2024 squad, competing with the likes of Calabria, Florenzi, and Cambiaso, is a significant leap from the start of the season when his transfer was relatively understated.

Journey of Resilience

Bellanova’s career trajectory is a story of resilience. After mixed spells with Atalanta under Gasperini and limited playtime at Bordeaux with Sousa, he found his stride at Cagliari. Despite a short and unfulfilling stint at Inter Milan, he didn’t let the setback dampen his spirit. Instead, it fueled his desire to elevate his game – a testament to his mental fortitude and dedication.

Vagnati’s Masterstroke and Bellanova’s Value Surge

Torino’s sporting director Davide Vagnati deserves credit for securing Bellanova for €7 million from Cagliari last June, a move now seen as a bargain given his current valuation of €20-25 million. This appreciation in value reflects not just his on-field performances but also the sharp eye of Torino’s management.

Premier League Interest Peaks

Bellanova’s prowess has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, has been scouting him as a potential right-back option for the next season. Compared to Denzel Dumfries, Bellanova’s younger age and lower wage demands make him an attractive proposition. Remarkably, just a year ago, Bellanova was a reserve to Dumfries at Inter Milan.

Manchester United’s Scouting Mission

Adding to the intrigue, Manchester United sent scouts to witness Bellanova’s performance in Roma-Toro, eyeing him as a potential addition to their squad, especially with Wan-Bissaka likely exiting and the need to complement Diogo Dalot.

Bellanova’s Goals

As the season progresses, Bellanova remains focused on two major goals: propelling Torino back into European competitions and securing his place in Italy’s squad for Euro 2024. His extraordinary journey, marked by setbacks and resurgence, positions him not just as a player of immense talent but also as a character of immense resilience.

In conclusion, Raoul Bellanova’s story is more than just a footballer’s rise to prominence. It’s a tale of perseverance, tactical evolution, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. With Premier League clubs circling, his next chapter could very well be on English shores.