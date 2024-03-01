Man United’s Ten Hag Bites Back at ‘Unfair Criticism’

Ten Hag Defends Fernandes Against Unfair Criticism

Erik ten Hag Stands Up for Fernandes

In the passionate world of football, where every action is scrutinised, Erik ten Hag has come out strongly in defense of his midfielder Bruno Fernandes. After a mocking TikTok post from Fulham FC and a tough game against Nottingham Forest, ten Hag has labeled the criticism of Fernandes as “pathetic.”

Fernandes’ Resilience in Face of Adversity

In a recent clash that saw Manchester United claim victory over Fulham, Fernandes was subject to a video post that implied he exaggerated an injury. However, ten Hag highlighted Fernandes’ resilience, especially in light of the robust challenges he faced in the subsequent FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest. Fernandes endured not just physical tackles but also a notable incident where he was grabbed by the throat.

Ten Hag on Fernandes’ Injury

Discussing the severity of Fernandes’ injury, ten Hag stated, “I don’t want to go into that because you saw that Forest was targeting him, so I don’t tell what he has but it was a serious injury.” This comment underscores his concern for Fernandes’ wellbeing and his disappointment with the nature of the criticism faced by the player.

Leadership and Character: Fernandes’ Qualities

Ten Hag went further to commend Fernandes’ leadership qualities, citing his high pain threshold and determination to continue playing despite injuries. He recalled similar situations in the past, like the semi-final clash and a game against Spurs, where Fernandes displayed commendable character and leadership.

In conclusion, Erik ten Hag’s robust defense of Bruno Fernandes not only highlights the midfielder’s importance to Manchester United but also sheds light on the often unjust nature of social media criticism in the modern game. It’s a clear message about the character and resilience Fernandes brings to the team, qualities that are integral to Man United’s ethos and success.