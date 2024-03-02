FA Cup’s Finest: Televised Quarter-Final Battles Await

FA Cup Quarter-Final Showdowns Set for Televised Spectacle

Epic Encounters Await in FA Cup Glory Quest

Football enthusiasts, brace yourselves for a weekend packed with exhilarating FA Cup quarter-final clashes, with the titanic tussle between Manchester United and Liverpool stealing the spotlight. As the drama unfolds, television networks are gearing up to bring every moment of the action to screens across the nation.

Historic Rivalries and Underdog Dreams

Kicking off the spectacle, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Coventry City in an early Saturday showdown. The tie not only epitomises the magic of the FA Cup but also Coventry’s aspirations as the sole Championship squad in the fray. Scheduled for a 12.15pm start on March 16, 2024, ITV1 will capture every kick of this captivating encounter.

The narrative thickens later that Saturday when Manchester City lock horns with Newcastle United at 5.30pm. This match, a rerun of intense battles across the season, including a memorable Carabao Cup third-round victory for the Magpies, promises to be a clash of titans worthy of prime-time BBC One viewing.

Sunday serves up a double delight, beginning with Chelsea’s grudge match against Leicester City at 12.45pm. This battle, a rematch of the 2020-21 FA Cup final which saw the Foxes emerge victorious, will unfold on BBC One, offering a feast of footballing finesse.

United vs Liverpool: A Colossal Closure

Culminating the weekend’s festivities, Manchester United and Liverpool face off in a clash of English football’s behemoths. Old Trafford sets the stage for this colossal encounter on Sunday, March 17, at 3.30pm. With ITV1 broadcasting the duel, the Reds’ pursuit of further domestic accolades, following their Carabao Cup triumph, adds an extra layer of intrigue to this already pulsating fixture.

Tune In: Where to Watch

Wolves vs Coventry City : 12.15pm GMT on ITV1

12.15pm GMT on ITV1 Manchester City vs Newcastle : 5.30pm GMT on BBC One

5.30pm GMT on BBC One Chelsea vs Leicester City: 12.45pm GMT on BBC One

Manchester United vs Liverpool: 3.30pm GMT on ITV1

As the FA Cup quarter-finals beckon, the stage is set for a weekend of high drama, historic rivalries, and unforgettable football. With the TV schedules confirmed, fans are assured of front-row seats to the spectacle from the comfort of their homes.