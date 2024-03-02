Player Ratings: Disasi’s Header Saves Chelsea

Brentford and Chelsea Share Spoils in Premier League Thriller

In a match that epitomised the unpredictability and sheer excitement of the Premier League, Brentford and Chelsea ended up locking horns in a 2-2 draw that had fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. A late header from Chelsea’s Axel Disasi salvaged a point for the Blues, underlining the competitive nature of England’s top flight.

First Half: Chelsea’s Dominance Unravelled

Chelsea seemed to have the upper hand in the initial exchanges, with Nicolas Jackson’s pinpoint header giving them a deserved lead. The Senegalese striker met Malo Gusto’s cross with precision, sending the ball sailing into the bottom corner, a testament to Chelsea’s early control. Despite possessing over three-quarters of the game’s possession in the early stages, Chelsea’s final touch seemed lacking, bar the moment of brilliance that saw them take the lead.

Brentford’s Comeback

After the interval, Brentford appeared rejuvenated, flipping the script with an equaliser courtesy of Mads Roerslev, who was perfectly positioned to tap in after a deflection fell kindly to him. The Bees continued to press, with Yoane Wissa delivering the standout moment – a breathtaking overhead kick that found the back of the net, putting Brentford in the driver’s seat.

A Late Twist in the Tale

Just when it seemed Chelsea might succumb to another defeat, Disasi rose highest to thunder home a header from Cole Palmer’s cross, ensuring the spoils were shared. The late equaliser set up a tense finale, but neither side could carve out the decisive goal, culminating in a draw that felt just about right given the ebb and flow of the match.

Player Ratings: Brentford vs. Chelsea

Brentford

Mark Flekken (GK): 5.5/10

5.5/10 Mathias Jorgensen (CB): 5/10

5/10 Kristoffer Ajer (CB): 4.5/10

4.5/10 Nathan Collins (CB): 4/10

4/10 Mads Roerslev (RM): 7.5/10

7.5/10 Frank Onyeka (CM): 6/10

6/10 Christian Norgaard (CM): 7.5/10

7.5/10 Vitaly Janelt (CM): 6/10

6/10 Sergio Reguilon (LM): 7.5/10

7.5/10 Ivan Toney (ST): 6/10

6/10 Yoane Wissa (ST): 7.5/10

7.5/10 Substitutes: Mathias Jensen – 6.5/10, Neal Maupay & Yehor Yarmoliuk – N/A

Mathias Jensen – 6.5/10, Neal Maupay & Yehor Yarmoliuk – N/A Manager: Thomas Frank – 7/10 – Inspired halftime adjustments.

Chelsea