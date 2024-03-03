Super Sunday City vs United : Broadcasting Details

Manchester City vs Manchester United: A Derby of Titans

Manchester City and Manchester United Face Off in League Showdown

Today marks another chapter in the storied rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United as they clash in a much-anticipated derby.

Clash of Contrasts

City’s path to the quarter-finals was illuminated by Erling Haaland’s scintillating performance, netting a remarkable five goals against Luton in a 6-2 triumph. United’s journey, on the other hand, was etched with drama, courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Casemiro against Nottingham Forest.

United’s Guardiola Challenge

Despite the odds, United have carved out moments of success against Pep Guardiola’s City. They will be eager to disrupt City’s pursuit of a historic double treble and claim bragging rights in Manchester.

Viewing Essentials

Fans worldwide can tune into the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage commencing at 3 pm GMT. A 3:30 pm kick-off awaits this monumental battle.

Streaming Access

For those on the move, the clash will be streamed live, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of this pulsating encounter. Ensure your subscription is up to date and dive into the action via the Sky Go app.