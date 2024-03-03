Burnley and Sheffield Set Unwanted Premier League Records

Burnley and Sheffield United Continue to Set All of the Wrong Records

Burnley suffered their 20th Premier League defeat of the season as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday. The result leaves Vincent Kompany’s side a remarkable 11 points away from safety, with the same number of games still to play.

On the other hand, Sheffield United are in the midst of their preparations for an incredibly difficult clash with Arsenal on Monday night. Defeat for the Blades would also mark their 20th league defeat of the season, too.

When these two sides were promoted alongside Luton Town, it was in fact the Hatters that many expected to struggle the most. However, Rob Edwards’ side currently sit seven points clear of Burnley and Sheffield United and with a game-in-hand.

So that begs the question, where has it all went wrong for the two sides rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table?

Far Too Easy to Beat

Although both of these two sides have had poor Premier League seasons in the past, at least they have proved to be stubborn opposition in the past. However, even at home this season they have been far too easy to beat.

In previous years, Turf Moor has often been a tricky place to visit, even for the clubs towards the top of the table. However, Burnley have managed just one home win all season so far, whilst losing a massive 11. If Kompany’s side fail to win any of their remaining home games, they would become just the third side to win just one home game all season, after Sunderland and Derby County.

With both sides likely to have 20 defeats after 27 games, both clubs could still potentially break the record for the most defeats in a single season. The record currently sits at 29 defeats and is jointly held by Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Derby County and Sheffield United themselves.

Woeful Defensive Numbers

Derby County currently hold the record for the most goals conceded in a single Premier League season, with 89 goals conceded in 38 games. Sheffield United could give that record a run for its money, with 66 goals conceded in 26 games so far.

Should the Blades keep conceding goals at their current rate, then they will surpass Derby County’s horrific record. With games against Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United still to play – I struggle to see Chris Wilder’s team being able to keep their defence tight.

Burnley aren’t much better than the Blades in this department either, with 60 goals conceded in 27 games.

Relegation Remains Inevitable

At this point, relegation remains inevitable for the two sides, with attention likely being turned to making sure they return to the top flight in the near future. Although there have been a few injuries to key players, there’s no excuse for the sort of performances they’ve put in so far this season.

Paul Heckingbottom was rightly sacked after the Blades’ woeful start, but the return of Wilder has failed to get a tune out of United either. At Burnley, Kompany can consider himself quite fortunate for the lack of speculation surrounding his future at the club. However, the Belgian could be their best bet for promotion back to the Premier League.