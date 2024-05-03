Report: Brentford Start Planning Their Future Without Ivan Toney

Brentford’s Future Post-Toney: A Path to European Football

Optimism Despite Challenges

Yoane Wissa’s recent interview with The Evening Standard shines a spotlight on Brentford FC’s resilience and ambitions. Despite a season marred by injuries and the looming departure of star striker Ivan Toney, Wissa’s confidence in the club’s European aspirations remains unshaken. “I think we can get into Europe – easily. And we will. For me, we will,” Wissa asserts, setting a bullish tone for the club’s future.

Strategic Signings and Team Dynamics

With Toney set to leave this summer, the goalscoring mantle at Brentford will shift to Wissa, alongside Bryan Mbeumo and the soon-to-arrive Thiago, a £30 million Brazilian forward from Club Brugge. This strategic acquisition highlights Brentford’s intent to not just fill Toney’s boots but to elevate the team’s overall performance. “Everyone is prepared for that,” Wissa tells Standard Sport. “[Thiago] will bring the team higher. Brentford don’t spend money for nothing, it’s been four years we’ve been working together.”

Addressing the Season’s Shortfalls

Despite securing Premier League safety, Wissa candidly rates the season as a five out of ten. Brentford’s struggle with injuries significantly impacted their consistency, a situation that Wissa describes with a mix of frustration and optimism. “We’ve managed to [secure] safety, that’s the main thing. We’ve been unlucky with injuries,” he explains. The club has initiated an internal review of their medical department to better understand and mitigate the injury crisis that plagued them this season.

Holding the Lead: A Critical Improvement Area

One of the critical areas for improvement that Wissa highlights is Brentford’s ability to hold onto leads. After surrendering 30 points from winning positions—a Premier League high—this season, it’s clear that strengthening their defensive resolve in critical moments is essential. Wissa recounts painful moments such as the losses to Manchester United and Aston Villa, pointing out that these are opportunities for Brentford to build on. “If we were stronger and confident, we would win easily,” he reflects.

The Spectacle and the Spirit

Amidst the season’s ups and downs, Wissa’s spectacular bicycle kick against Chelsea stands out as a high point. Returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with renewed confidence, Wissa exemplifies the kind of spirit and skill Brentford will rely on in the post-Toney era. His positive outlook and readiness to step up are indicative of a team that, despite its struggles, refuses to be counted out.

As Brentford prepares for a summer of change, the club’s strategy appears focused on strengthening the squad and building resilience. Wissa’s outlook, coupled with strategic signings and a focus on addressing weaknesses, could indeed steer Brentford to new heights, possibly even to European competitions.

In conclusion, while the departure of a key player like Toney is a blow, Wissa’s enthusiasm and the club’s proactive approach in the transfer market suggest that Brentford’s aspirations are well within reach. As the team looks forward, it’s not just about replacing a prolific scorer but about evolving into a more robust and consistent unit capable of competing on bigger stages.