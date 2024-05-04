Player Ratings: Man City Demolish Wolves, Haaland Stars

Haaland Dominates as Manchester City Overwhelm Wolves

In a thrilling display of football prowess, Manchester City secured a resounding 5-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, significantly bolstering their Premier League title aspirations. Erling Haaland’s sensational four-goal performance underscored a match where City not only excelled but also sent a definitive message to their closest rivals, including Arsenal.

City’s Early Onslaught Sets the Tone

The match began with Manchester City asserting their dominance early on. A contentious penalty awarded when Josko Gvardiol was brought down by Rayan Ait-Nouri set the stage. Haaland, with unerring accuracy, converted the penalty, giving City the lead they deserved based on their initial efforts.

Jose Sa, Wolves’ goalkeeper, was soon called into action, making a splendid save to deny Haaland a second goal. However, it wasn’t long before Haaland found the net again, this time with a masterful header that epitomized his aerial threat.

The drama intensified just before the half-time whistle. A VAR review spotted Nelson Semedo’s foul on Haaland, leading to another penalty which Haaland coolly converted, securing his hat-trick and effectively putting the game out of Wolves’ reach before the interval.

Wolves’ Brief Glimmer of Hope

Wolves managed a brief comeback early in the second half when Hwang Hee-chan capitalised on a rare mistake from City goalkeeper Ederson. However, any hopes of a Wolves revival were swiftly extinguished by Haaland who, minutes later, completed his quartet of goals with a sublime strike.

City’s relentless pressure continued, with Julian Alvarez adding a fifth goal late in the game, confirming their superiority and readiness to continue their chase for the top spot in the league.

Player Ratings

Manchester City

Ederson: 5/10

5/10 Kyle Walker: 6/10

6/10 Manuel Akanji: 7/10

7/10 Nathan Ake: 6/10

6/10 Josko Gvardiol: 8/10

8/10 Rodri: 9/10

9/10 Mateo Kovacic: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Bernardo Silva: 8/10

8/10 Kevin De Bruyne: 7/10

7/10 Phil Foden: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Erling Haaland: 10/10

10/10 Substitutes: John Stones (69′ for Ake): 6/10



Manager: Pep Guardiola – 9/10

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Sa: 6/10

6/10 Nelson Semedo: 3/10

3/10 Max Kilman: 3/10

3/10 Toti Gomes: 3/10

3/10 Rayan Ait-Nouri: 4/10

4/10 Joao Gomes: 6/10

6/10 Mario Lemina: 4/10

4/10 Boubacar Traore: 4/10

4/10 Hugo Bueno: 4/10

4/10 Hwang Hee-chan: 5/10

5/10 Matheus Cunha: 4/10

4/10 Substitutes: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (46′ for Lemina): 7/10



Manager: Gary O’Neil – 3/10