Real Madrid Clinches 36th LaLiga Title

Barcelona’s Derby Disappointment

In a dramatic twist in La Liga, Barcelona’s lead crumbled as Girona came back to secure a 4-2 victory on Saturday. Despite a promising start with Robert Lewandowski converting a penalty in first-half stoppage time, the Catalan derby swung unexpectedly. Girona’s aggressive comeback, scoring thrice in just nine minutes, not only secured them a win but also pushed them past Barcelona into second place in the standings.

Madrid’s Earlier Triumph

Earlier the same day, Real Madrid had set themselves up for success by defeating Cadiz 3-0. This victory laid the groundwork for what would become a celebratory evening for Madridistas, as their closest rivals faltered.

Impactful Performances at Montilivi

At Estadi Montilivi, Barcelona seemed in control with goals from Andreas Christensen and Lewandowski, flanking Artem Dovbyk’s equaliser. However, the game took a turn when Portu scored twenty minutes into the second half, followed by Miguel Gutierrez putting Girona ahead, ultimately lifting Girona above Barcelona.

Decisive Moments at the Bernabeu

At the Bernabeu, the deadlock was broken shortly after the break by Brahim Diaz. Jude Bellingham, who came on as a substitute in the 66th minute for Arda Guler, quickly made his mark by scoring his 22nd goal of the season. The match concluded with Joselu sealing the deal in deep injury time, ensuring a 2-0 finish and clinching the La Liga title for Real Madrid.

This sequence of events not only highlighted Real Madrid’s dominance in Spanish football but also marked their historic 36th LaLiga title win.