Louis Saha: Zidane Could Transform Man Utd

Unpacking the Vision of Zinedine Zidane at Manchester United

In the world of football, few names spark as much inspiration and debate as Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. A recent interview by OLBG with Louis Saha has provided a wealth of insight, particularly focusing on Zidane’s potential influence at Manchester United and Ronaldo’s undiminished prowess.

Zidane’s Charisma: A Catalyst for Change?

Louis Saha’s endorsement of Zinedine Zidane for the managerial role at Manchester United stems from a deep-seated belief in Zidane’s charisma and leadership. Saha notes, “Zinedine Zidane has the character and charisma to manage Manchester United. What he represents for football, for footballers…I’m sure that if he goes to any club, he would have the same impact.” His observation underscores a universal truth in football: leadership transcends technical skills, impacting players’ motivation and standards.

As Saha hopes for Erik ten Hag to succeed, he candidly admits that Zidane would be his dream choice, suggesting, “Zidane is the manager I would dream to have at Manchester United for obvious reasons, he would do well and he’s motivated to come back into football.” The underlying expectation is that Zidane could elevate the club’s performance through sheer inspirational presence, an asset Manchester United might currently be missing.

Consistency Under Scrutiny at United

A significant part of Saha’s critique involves the fluctuating standards at Manchester United. He argues that the club’s inconsistency could be remedied by a figure like Zidane, who would instill a robust work ethic and a relentless pursuit of excellence. “Too many players at United tend to drop their level and fail to have consistency,” Saha states, proposing that Zidane’s influence could counteract this trend.

Roy Keane: The Need for a Fierce Leader

The conversation with Saha also touched on other potential leaders, such as Roy Keane. His tenure at United, marked by a fierce will to win, sets a high bar for current players. Saha reminisces about a time when leadership was more prevalent within the squad, something he sees as diluted in today’s setup: “Now it seems like they only have a few players that provide that kind of leadership.”

Ronaldo’s Enduring Brilliance and Unfair Criticism

On Cristiano Ronaldo, Saha is both reflective and defensive. He acknowledges Ronaldo’s unparalleled commitment and output, noting, “Cristiano Ronaldo is guaranteed goals at Euro 2024,” and challenging the criticism from Frank Leboeuf as unfair and disrespectful. “I heard Frank Leboeuf say that Portugal can’t win with Cristiano Ronaldo…but saying he can’t win the competition at all is very harsh.” This defense highlights Ronaldo’s ongoing value to his team, both as a player and a motivator.