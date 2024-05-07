One Player Burnley Must Sign This Summer

Summer Planning and Transfer Strategies in the Premier League

Transfer Window Anticipation

As we approach the summer break, teams will be well into their planning for the upcoming transfer window and despite the fact that there are still almost two weeks until the final day of the 23/24 Premier League season, moves will already be in motion.

Every team has needs they need to address in the transfer market, even treble winning Manchester City who are looking a good bet for a fourth consecutive Premier League title. So I felt like now would be a good time to start looking at each team and pick one area they should look to sign a player for, and pick that player to save them the hassle.

Let’s continue our alphabetical wander through the Premier League with Burnley.

Burnley’s Campaign Review

Burnley look set for a quick return to the Championship with Vincent Kompany’s side currently sitting in 19th position, five points behind Nottingham Forest and with a significantly worse goal difference.

Burnley need to beat Tottenham away from home in their next game, and hope that Forest lose at home to Chelsea, to set up a winner takes all clash with Forest at Turf Moor on the final day of the season.

Seasonal Achievements and Future Prospects

Relegation is a disappointment for Burnley but there’s plenty of positives to take from this season. Burnley have stuck to their principles, played the style of football that helped them win promotion and continued their evolution under Kompany.

They are completely unrecognisable from the Burnley team we all came to know under Sean Dyche and the credit for that must go to their manager. Kompany has instilled his vision at Turf Moor and not only changed the style of play, but also the mentality.

Burnley go into games now looking to win and playing attacking football. Even when they fall behind, they double down whereas Dyche would often have his team go into damage control mode.

Transfer Needs and Priorities

Along with changing the identity and mentality, Kompany has changed the squad and added a stream of exciting young players.

Even with relegation looking a near certainty, Burnley fans can be excited about players like Aaron Ramsey, Wilson Odebert, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni who can all be expected to take steps forward in their development next season and put Burnley in a strong position to challenge for promotion again.

This summer they might want to try and source a reliable goalscorer, although the hope will be that Lyle Foster joins his fellow 23-and-unders in making the leap in his development, but their most prevalent need is in defence.

Burnley’s defence cost them this season as the failure to keep stop opposition attacks has been their biggest failing. They’ve only kept two clean sheet, but bigger issue is they’ve conceded over two goals per game. When you need to score two goals just to get a draw, you’re going to have a tough time surviving.

Upgrading the defence should be a priority this summer.

Ideal Candidate: Conor Coady

The biggest issue in defence has been communication, organisation and leadership. Burnley have talented defenders, and if they can keep Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon after their loans, they will be in possession of a strong group.

Dara O’Shea, Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Vitinho, Hjalmar Ekdal and Hannes Delcroix are all 25 and under, as are Esteve and Assignon.

It’s a young talented group, but there’s very little real experience outside of 30 year old Charlie Taylor.

Conor Coady would solve a lot of the problems Burnley have at the back.

He’s nobody’s idea of a top class player at this point, but the 31 year old is a proven operator who would bring the leadership and experience that is lacking.

He’s comfortable enough on the ball to fit into Kompany’s style of play as well, which is obviously a vital component that must be considered in any signing they make.

The former Wolves captain has not been first choice at Leicester this year so would likely be open to a move in order to secure a more regular starting spot, and Leicester are unlikely to command a huge fee for him which should make him an affordable option.