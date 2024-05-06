Player Ratings: Olise Shines as Palace Crush Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: A Premier League Stunner at Selhurst Park

In a clash that will be etched in Premier League folklore, Crystal Palace delivered a scintillating performance, overwhelming Manchester United with a 4-0 victory. This game not only intensified the chatter around both clubs but also marked a memorable chapter in their ongoing rivalry.

Palace’s Powerhouse Display

Selhurst Park was the stage for a display of tactical brilliance and sheer determination from Crystal Palace. The home side’s aggressive approach paid dividends early on, setting the tone for a dominant game. Michael Olise, with his impeccable skill, opened the scoring, weaving through United’s makeshift defence and firing a crisp shot into the net. His prowess didn’t pause there; a second goal from distance later sealed his man-of-the-match performance.

Jean-Philippe Mateta added to the tally, showcasing clinical precision by sending a thunderous strike past the United keeper. Tyrick Mitchell also found the net, ensuring that the Eagles capitalised on every opportunity to fortify their lead.

Manchester United’s Defensive Woes

Manchester United’s lineup, riddled with injuries, struggled from the outset. The absence of key players like Bruno Fernandes and a depleted defence left the Red Devils disjointed and vulnerable. Despite their attempts to forge some semblance of attack, they were outplayed in every aspect, with Crystal Palace ruthlessly exploiting every gap.

Player Ratings

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson (GK): 6/10

Nathaniel Clyne (CB): 7/10

Joachim Andersen (CB): 8/10

Chris Richards (CB): 7.5/10

Daniel Munoz (RWB): 8/10

Adam Wharton (CM): 8.5/10

Will Hughes (CM): 7/10

Tyrick Mitchell (LWB): 8.5/10

Michael Olise (RF): 9/10

Eberechi Eze (LF): 7.5/10

Jean-Philippe Mateta (ST): 8.5/10

Substitutes

Jairo Riedewald: 6/10

Odsonne Edouard: 7/10

Marc Guehi: 6/10

Manager

Oliver Glasner: 9/10 – Orchestrated a masterclass in tactical prowess.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana (GK): 2/10

Diogo Dalot (RB): 4/10

Casemiro (CB): 0/10

Jonny Evans (CB): 3/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (LB): 3/10

Kobbie Mainoo (CM): 4/10

Christian Eriksen (CM): 3/10

Antony (RW): 3/10

Mason Mount (AM): 3/10

Alejandro Garnacho (LW): 5/10

Rasmus Hojlund (ST): 5/10

Substitutes

Sofyan Amrabat: 3/10

Manager