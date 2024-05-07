Carragher On Man United 4-0 Defeat: “Just get off the pitch…you’ve been absolutely awful”

Carragher Criticizes Manchester United’s Post-Defeat Actions

In a scathing critique following Manchester United’s heavy defeat at Selhurst Park, Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back on his assessment of the players’ post-match conduct. The former Liverpool defender and current pundit labeled the actions of the United squad as “embarrassing” after they were routed 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

United’s Defeat at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace delivered a commanding performance, doubling down on Erik ten Hag’s struggling team. Michael Olise found the back of the net twice, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also scoring, leaving United’s defense in tatters. Despite the adverse scoreline, the traveling supporters from Manchester stood by their team, a testament to their loyalty captured by the ever-vigilant Sky Sports cameras.

"Shut up and get in" 😡@Carra23 was not happy with the Manchester United players at full-time 👀 pic.twitter.com/IHMORGGwAq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 6, 2024

Controversial Whispering Incident

Post-match discussions often reveal the temperament of a team, and for Carragher, United’s players displayed poor sportsmanship. Notably, Antony, alongside Mason Mount and Andre Onana, was seen concealing his conversation with his hand, a gesture Carragher vehemently criticized. He expressed his frustration by saying, “Just get off the pitch. Talking, whispering behind your hand – you’ve been absolutely awful. You’re probably talking about one of the players or somebody else or the setup or the manager.”

Response from United’s Management

Amidst the backlash, Erik ten Hag acknowledged the significance of the fans’ support even in such trying times. He emphasized the need for resilience and improvement, stating, “We have to put it right on Sunday. We have to learn from this game and improve. I was really grateful [to the fans]. They back us. They see also we have our problems. You have to stick together. You have to take responsibility. The fans gave us such huge and tremendous support.”

This incident has not only highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Manchester United but also sparked a conversation about the professionalism expected at the highest levels of football.

Looking Forward

As Manchester United regroups for their upcoming fixtures, the scrutiny from pundits like Carragher serves as a reminder of the high standards to which they are held. The team’s ability to bounce back from this debacle remains to be seen, and fans and critics alike will be watching closely.