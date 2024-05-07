Crystal Palace’s Unsung Hero’s Late Strides Towards England’s EURO Squad

Adam Wharton: A Rising Star in Crystal Palace’s Midfield

In the bustling world of football, Adam Wharton’s ascent at Crystal Palace is catching the eyes of many, particularly with the Euro 2024 on the horizon. Since his £22 million transfer from Blackburn Rovers in January, the 20-year-old has demonstrated remarkable poise and skill, securing his place as a key player in the midfield. His consistent performances could well put him on the plane to the European championships next summer.

Consistency and Composure

Since making his debut for Crystal Palace in February, Wharton has been a fixture in the starting lineup, featuring in 13 consecutive matches. His composure on the pitch, particularly noted during Palace’s 1-0 victory at Liverpool, speaks volumes about his maturity and readiness for higher challenges. Wharton himself views a potential call-up to the England senior team as a welcome bonus to his current run of form. “If it happens, it happens. It would be great. But at the same time, I’m not expecting anything. I’m just enjoying my football at Palace,” he stated, keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

Eyeing European Glory

With UEFA expanding the squad sizes for Euro 2024, Wharton, alongside teammates like Eberechi Eze and other promising talents, stands a good chance of making the cut. The young midfielder’s focus, however, remains on the present, with important matches to play before the season concludes. “We’ve still got two games left before the Euros. I’m looking at them first, and then if I get the call-up, fantastic. If not, recover in the summer and go again next year,” Wharton optimistically notes about the upcoming opportunities.

Perfection in Progress

Wharton’s self-critical approach has been a cornerstone of his rapid development. Following a resounding 4-0 victory, he reflected, “I’m never really satisfied. Even if I have a good game, I always remember the things I could have done better. That’s just how I’ve always looked at games, even coming through the youth groups. You can never be perfect — but I want to try to be perfect. I’m still only young and have a lot to work on.”

Crystal Palace’s Resurgence Under Glasner

The impact of new managerial strategies at Crystal Palace is evident, with the team securing four wins and a draw from their last five games. Under the guidance of Oliver Glasner, the team has shown significant improvement, and Wharton believes the sky is the limit. “With the way we’re playing at the moment, you could say we could finish at the top of the table. Unfortunately, the season is ending soon. We’ll aim for as high as possible,” he stated, optimistic about the future.

Glasner himself praised the team’s performance but acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly in the first half against United. “The second half was really good but first half we could do better,” he pointed out, yet celebrated the “amazing” scoreline and the tight defensive performance that limited the opposition’s chances.

In summary, Adam Wharton’s role at Crystal Palace has been transformative, not just for him but for the entire team. As Crystal Palace continues to strengthen under Glasner’s leadership, Wharton’s sights are set not only on domestic success but also on potential international glory with England in the upcoming Euro 2024.