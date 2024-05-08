Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Viewing Details

Champions League Showdown: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

European Giants Clash Again

The Champions League delivers yet another epic encounter as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich lock horns later today. Following a gripping 2-2 draw in Bavaria last week, the stage is set for a monumental battle.

Ancelotti’s Men Eye the Final

Fresh from clinching the LaLiga title, Real Madrid, under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance, are tipped as strong contenders to advance to the Champions League final. The momentum is with Los Blancos as they aim to capitalize on their domestic success.

Tuchel’s Tactical Acumen

On the opposite bench, Thomas Tuchel, who has previously tasted Champions League success with Chelsea three years ago, stands ready. He is keen to gift Bayern Munich a memorable farewell with another stellar campaign in Europe’s top football competition.

Viewing Details

For fans eager to catch this thrilling fixture, it will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST, leading up to an 8pm kick-off. Additionally, the match is available for live streaming through the Discovery+ app and website, ensuring no fan misses out on the action.