Player Ratings: Joselu’s Double Sends Real to the Final

Real Madrid Triumph Over Bayern Munich in Thrilling Champions League Clash

Late Drama at the Bernabeu

In a nail-biting encounter that will be remembered for years, Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League final by overcoming Bayern Munich with a dramatic 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. The aggregate score of 4-3 reflects just how closely matched these European giants were across the two-legged semi-final.

Opening Salvoes

The first half of the game was a tense affair with both sides showing respect for each other’s capabilities. Real Madrid, buoyed by their recent La Liga triumph, started with intent but were thwarted by the woodwork and Bayern’s stalwart goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer. Bayern, not to be outdone, displayed quick counter-attacking prowess, nearly taking the lead through a thunderous volley from Harry Kane.

Turning Point

The second half saw the game burst into life. Alphonso Davies, substituting in for an injured Serge Gnabry, broke the deadlock with a sublime strike that left the Madrid crowd silenced. However, Real Madrid, never a side to bow down easily, ramped up their efforts as the clock ticked down.

Joselu’s Heroics Seal the Deal

It was substitute Joselu who turned the game on its head. With just minutes left on the clock, he capitalised on a rare Neuer mistake to equalise, and then, in a twist of fate, he struck again, propelling Real Madrid into the lead. His performance was nothing short of heroic, stepping up when it mattered the most.

Champions League Final Awaits

Real Madrid now look forward to facing Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an electrifying final at Wembley Stadium. The anticipation for this matchup is already building, with fans eager to see if Real can continue their dominant run in Europe.

Player Ratings

Real Madrid

GK: Andriy Lunin – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 RB: Dani Carvajal – 6/10

– 6/10 CB: Antonio Rudiger – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 CB: Nacho Fernandez – 6/10

– 6/10 LB: Ferland Mendy – 6/10

– 6/10 CM: Federico Valverde – 4/10

– 4/10 CM: Aurelien Tchouameni – 5/10

– 5/10 CM: Toni Kroos – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 AM: Jude Bellingham – 6/10

– 6/10 ST: Vinicius Junior – 8/10

– 8/10 ST: Rodrygo – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 Subs: Luka Modric – 6/10, Eduardo Camavinga – 6/10, Joselu – 10/10, Brahim Diaz – 6/10

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti – 8/10

Bayern Munich

GK: Manuel Neuer – 4/10

– 4/10 RB: Joshua Kimmich – 4/10

– 4/10 CB: Matthijs de Ligt – 6/10

– 6/10 CB: Eric Dier – 7/10

– 7/10 LB: Noussair Mazraoui – 5/10

– 5/10 CM: Aleksandar Pavlovic – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 CM: Konrad Laimer – 5/10

– 5/10 RM: Leroy Sane – 4/10

– 4/10 AM: Jamal Musiala – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 LM: Serge Gnabry – 6/10

– 6/10 ST: Harry Kane – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Subs: Alphonso Davies – 7.5/10, Kim Min-jae – 4/10, Thomas Muller – 6/10, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – 5/10

Manager: Thomas Tuchel – 4/10