Premier League Sides Set For Stateside Cup This Summer

West Ham vs Crystal Palace: A Premier Showdown in the Stateside Cup

Premier League Giants Clash in Florida

This summer, football transcends borders as West Ham United and Crystal Palace gear up for an electrifying face-off in the first-ever Stateside Cup. The event, poised to unfold in the sun-drenched arenas of Florida, promises to be a pre-preseason spectacle like no other. As these London rivals prepare to cross the Atlantic, anticipation is at an all-time high for what promises to be an epic series of matches.

Florida Welcomes West Ham for the First Time

The action kicks off at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, where West Ham is slated to meet Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, July 27. The match is set for a 7 pm local time start, which translates to midnight for fans tuning in from the UK. This game not only marks the Hammers’ inaugural match on Floridian soil but also sets the tone for what is expected to be a fiercely competitive tournament.

Crystal Palace’s Confrontation with Wolves

Midweek brings more excitement as Crystal Palace takes on Wolves at the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Scheduled for the following Wednesday, this encounter also begins at 7 pm local time. It’s a crucial match-up that could dictate the early dynamics of the Cup, setting up a thrilling finale.

Tournament Climax at Raymond James Stadium

The crescendo of the Stateside Cup arrives on Saturday, August 3, at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, where West Ham and Crystal Palace will conclude the series. This final match is not just a battle for the Cup but also an opportunity for both teams to lay down a marker ahead of the new Premier League season.

In anticipation of the tour, Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at West Ham United, expressed his excitement about the team’s US venture, stating:

“We’re really excited to be heading Stateside this summer for our pre-season tour,” Thompson noted. “The US market is key for West Ham United, and the Club’s presence, fan-base, and status continues to grow significantly in the States. We can’t wait to play the matches and deliver unique experiences and opportunities for our fans and partners in America.”

Unmissable Action for Football Fans

With the Stateside Cup set to feature heated clashes between some of the Premier League’s finest, fans are in for a treat. Not only does this tournament offer a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season, but it also provides the teams a chance to expand their horizons and engage with an ever-growing fan base across the pond. For followers of West Ham, Crystal Palace & Wolves, this is a golden opportunity to see their teams battle it out in a unique setting.