Player Ratings: City Shines in Clinical 4-0 Rout of Fulham

Fulham vs Man City: Tactical Analysis and Player Ratings as Cityzens Dominate

On a Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage, Manchester City showcased a masterclass in football, decimating Fulham with a resounding 4-0 victory. This triumph not only emphasises their Premier League supremacy but also tightens their grip on the coveted title.

Early Dominance Sets the Tone

City’s intentions were clear from the outset. Barely into the game’s teenage minutes, Josko Gvardiol, seizing a precise Kevin De Bruyne pass, orchestrated a sublime finish to open the scoring. This early breakthrough epitomised City’s relentless approach and tactical superiority.

As the game progressed, City strangled Fulham’s ambitions with their trademark possession-based play. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, both from distance, tested Bernd Leno, hinting at the onslaught that was to follow.

City’s Mid-Game Mastery

The second half mirrored the first with City continuing to dictate the pace. Silva, having almost extended the lead earlier, was instrumental in setting up Foden, who deftly found the net, doubling City’s advantage.

The narrative of control was constant, with Gvardiol later adding his second and City’s third, a testament to his unexpected scoring prowess. The climax came when Julian Alvarez converted from the spot, sealing a 4-0 win after Issa Diop’s costly error led to his sending off.

Fulham Player Ratings

Bernd Leno : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Timothy Castagne : 4/10

: 4/10 Issa Diop : 3/10

: 3/10 Calvin Bassey : 4/10

: 4/10 Antonee Robinson : 4/10

: 4/10 Alex Iwobi : 5/10

: 5/10 Joao Palhinha : 5.5/10

: 5.5/10 Bobby De Cordova-Reid : 5/10

: 5/10 Andreas Pereira : 6/10

: 6/10 Willian : 4.5/10

: 4.5/10 Rodrigo Muniz : 6/10

: 6/10 Substitutes : Tom Cairney: 5/10 Adama Traore: 5/10 Armando Broja: 5/10 Harry Wilson: 5/10

:

Man City Player Ratings