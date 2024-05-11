Player Ratings: Late Goals Flip Script in Chelsea Triumph

Late Drama at City Ground: Chelsea Snatch Victory to Sustain European Hopes

In a quintessential display of Premier League drama, Chelsea clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, a result that could prove pivotal in their chase for European competition next season.

Chelsea’s Comeback Keeps Dreams Alive

The fixture began with Chelsea asserting dominance early, as Mykhailo Mudryk, assisted by Cole Palmer, made no mistake in converting his chance, giving Chelsea an early lead. However, this lead was short-lived as Willy Boly’s header, helped by a deflection, brought Forest back on level terms. The see-saw battle saw former Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi seemingly putting the game to bed for Forest with a beautifully curled effort, only for Chelsea to turn the tables late in the game. Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson netted in quick succession to seal a dramatic win.

Key Moments Define the Match

Forest’s resilience was palpable from the start, as they responded to Chelsea’s initial dominance with spirited counterattacks. Djordje Petrovic was immediately called into action, saving a lob from Chris Wood, but it was Chelsea who drew first blood through Mudryk’s sharp finish.

The game’s intensity didn’t wane after the break, with both teams hitting the woodwork in a testament to the high stakes. Hudson-Odoi’s late goal looked to have earned Forest a memorable victory until Chelsea’s late rally shifted the narrative, underscoring the relentless unpredictability of the league.

Player Ratings: Performance at a Glance

Nottingham Forest:

Matz Sels: 5/10

Gonzalo Montiel: 5/10

Willy Boly: 7/10

Murillo: 6.5/10

Moussa Niakhate: 6.5/10

Ola Aina: 7.5/10

Morgan Gibbs-White: 7.5/10

Ryan Yates: 7/10

Danilo: 7.5/10

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8/10

Chris Wood: 5/10

Substitutes: Anthony Elanga: 4/10, Harry Toffolo: 5/10

Chelsea: