Report: Newcastle Targets Two Serie A Prodigies

Newcastle’s Ambitious Summer Plans: A Deep Dive into the Magpies’ Transfer Strategy

Newcastle’s Pursuit of Serie A Talents

Newcastle United seems to have set their sights on a game-changing strategy. According to a recent report from TEAMTalk, the Magpies are eyeing two promising Juventus youngsters, Dean Huijsen and Matías Soule. Huijsen, currently impressing on loan at Roma, and Soule, showcasing his skills at Frosinone, are at the top of Eddie Howe’s summer wishlist. As TEAMTalk elaborates, “Newcastle will also be in the transfer market looking for new recruits; the Italian media is reporting that the Magpies are interested in Juventus youngsters Dean Huijsen and Matías Soule, who are on loan at Roma and Frosinone respectively.”

Stabilising the Squad for European Ambitions

After a challenging Premier League season, where injuries have marred their consistency, Newcastle’s focus is twofold. Ensuring a strong finish this season to secure a Europa League spot, and more importantly, bolstering their squad for another Champions League challenge next season. Retaining key players like Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, coupled with a resurgence of players returning from injuries, will be critical. Furthermore, the return of Sandro Tonali from suspension is expected to provide a substantial boost.

Strategic Recruitment to Boost Future Success

Huijsen, a 19-year-old defensive talent, and Soule, a 21-year-old winger with a knack for finding the back of the net, could offer the youthful energy and skill needed to complement Newcastle’s current squad. With a combined price tag around £60m, these acquisitions could represent significant value, especially given the potential for negotiation hinted at by TEAMTalk: “The deal for both players will cost Newcastle around £60m, the deal could be struck to make it cheaper.”

Navigating Competitive Waters

However, Newcastle is not alone in their interest. As TEAMTalk points out, top European clubs like Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keen on Huijsen, which could complicate Newcastle’s transfer dealings.