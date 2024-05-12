Man Utd vs Arsenal: Viewing Details

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Premier League Clash

Old Trafford Showdown

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to clash in a high-stakes Premier League match this afternoon. With both teams having much at stake, the game promises to deliver intense football action. Arsenal, in pursuit of the league title, need to secure victories in their last two matches, beginning today at Old Trafford, to stay ahead of Manchester City.

United’s European Quest

Manchester United, on the other hand, are battling for a spot in European competitions. Their journey has been rocky, highlighted by a recent 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace. Today’s match against Arsenal could either spell further trouble for manager Erik ten Hag or provide a much-needed boost ahead of the FA Cup final.

Watch It Live

For fans eager to watch every minute of this crucial encounter, the match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, starting from 3:30 pm. Additionally, Sky Go subscribers can stream the match live on the app and website, ensuring no one misses out on the action.

Match Impact

Today’s game is more than just a routine fixture; it’s a critical battle with significant implications for both Manchester United and Arsenal’s seasons. As tensions run high, both teams will be pushing their limits to clinch a victory in what is expected to be a memorable game.