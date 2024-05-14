BBC Sport Secures Free FA Cup Games Until 2029

BBC Sport Clinches Free-to-Air FA Cup Broadcast Rights in New Deal

In a significant development for football fans across the UK, BBC Sport has successfully renewed its partnership with the FA Cup, ensuring the continuation of free-to-air broadcasts. Starting with the 2025-26 season, this four-year agreement promises to deliver all the excitement directly to viewers without the need for a subscription.

Exciting Times Ahead with TNT Sports Collaboration

BBC Sport, in collaboration with TNT Sports, has committed to airing 14 FA Cup matches each season, including the much-anticipated final at Wembley Stadium. This partnership not only signifies the ongoing dedication to accessible sports broadcasting but also enriches the viewing experience with high-quality production and comprehensive coverage.

Football enthusiasts can look forward to not just the live matches but also a plethora of highlights and digital clips available across BBC Sport’s platforms. This ensures that fans won’t miss out on any action, whether they are watching live or catching up.

Comprehensive Coverage for Every Fan

Philip Bernie, the interim director of BBC Sport, expressed his pride in the network’s long-standing association with the FA Cup. He remarked, “This partnership for the next four years is brilliant news and, alongside our recent Premier League extension and UEFA Champions League highlights coming this year, means that BBC Sport will deliver fans top class analysis, commentary and coverage of the biggest football competitions free to air and accessible for all.”

More Than Just a Game

The FA Cup is renowned not only for its historic significance but also for the thrilling football narratives it creates season after season. Mark Bullingham, the Football Association’s chief executive, shared his enthusiasm about continuing to craft historic moments with BBC Sport. The FA’s commitment to the partnership underscores the shared goal of fostering a deeper connection with the sport’s fanbase.

What to Expect in Match Coverage

Under the new agreement, BBC Sport will broadcast two live matches from each round leading up to the quarter-finals and will cover one semi-final match. This arrangement ensures that fans have the opportunity to follow their favourite teams from the early stages all the way to the dramatic final.

This deal not only extends a decade-long tradition of FA Cup coverage on BBC Sport but also reinforces the broadcaster’s commitment to providing high-quality, accessible sports programming to fans nationwide. As we edge closer to the 2025-26 season, the excitement only intensifies, promising thrilling matches and unforgettable football moments, all available from the comfort of your living room.