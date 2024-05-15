Report: Serie A Giant Set Sights On Tottenham Defender

€30m Tottenham Star Set to Depart: Emerson Royal’s Uncertain Future

Emerson Royal’s Tottenham Tenure and Departure Likelihood

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare for the 2024/25 season, it seems increasingly likely that Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal will be on his way out. Originally acquired from Barcelona for €30m in 2021, Emerson has struggled to live up to the expectations at Spurs. Caught Offside recently highlighted, “Tottenham and Emerson Royal are very likely to part ways this summer as the full-back is not a big part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the 2024/25 campaign.”

Performance Concerns and Limited Trust

Emerson’s performance has been under scrutiny, particularly following a disappointing outing against Liverpool on May 5. His subsequent omission from the squad against Burnley signals a clear message about his current standing in the team. Caught Offside reports underline the situation: “Ange Postecoglou clearly doesn’t trust the defender and according to Fabrizio Romano, Emerson is likely to leave Spurs during the summer transfer window.”

🚨⚪️ Emerson Royal could leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window. AC Milan will sign a new right back in the summer and Emerson is high on their list for this window 🔴⚫️ Emerson, one of many players expected to leave #THFC in the summer.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/HsTbd6IxTe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2024

Potential New Beginnings in Milan

With Emerson’s future at Tottenham looking bleak, AC Milan emerge as a potential suitor. The Italian giants are reportedly in the market for a new right-back and have placed Emerson high on their target list for the summer. This move could represent a fresh start for the 25-year-old, hoping to revive his career in a new league and under different expectations.

Tottenham’s Defensive Rebuild

Despite a progressive yet turbulent season under Postecoglou, Tottenham’s defensive frailties have been a glaring issue. The club’s ambition to solidify their defence is evident, with plans to overhaul the squad this summer. The North London outfit’s starting lineup boasts significant talent, but the depth and adaptability of the squad to Postecoglou’s dynamic playstyle have posed challenges. It’s crucial for Spurs to address these issues as they aim to make further advancements next season.