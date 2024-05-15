Player Ratings: Man Utd’s Nail-Biting Victory

Premier League Thriller: Manchester United Overcome Newcastle in Final Home Clash

In a high-octane showdown at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s aspirations for European competition next season remained alive as they edged Newcastle United 3-2 in their last home game of the Premier League season.

Dramatic Encounter at Old Trafford

From the outset, the match lived up to the billing of a classic Premier League encounter. Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, and Rasmus Hojlund were the heroes for the Red Devils, each finding the net in crucial moments. For Newcastle, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall were the scorers, keeping the game tense until the final whistle.

The clash began with Newcastle asserting early dominance, but Manchester United quickly responded. Amad Diallo, in particular, shone with a maiden league goal that was as timely as it was spectacular, and his overall performance did not go unnoticed.

Key Moments and Tactical Tussles

The tactical chess match between the managers was evident, with Erik ten Hag’s decision to start Hojlund on the bench initially puzzling but ultimately proving shrewd. His introduction late in the game added fresh dynamism that led to a critical goal.

For Newcastle, despite a resilient showing, they couldn’t convert their early momentum into a lead, thanks to some stellar defensive work from United’s backline, particularly from Sofyan Amrabat and Jonny Evans.

Goals That Made the Difference

Each goal had its story, reflecting the intense back-and-forth nature of the match. Mainoo’s opener was a blend of youthful audacity and precise execution, while Gordon’s response for Newcastle demonstrated his knack for being in the right place at the right time.

As the match progressed, Diallo’s striking volley restored United’s lead, and Hojlund’s late contribution sealed the deal, despite Hall’s late strike giving Newcastle a glimmer of hope.

Player Ratings:

Manchester United:

Andre Onana: 7/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5/10

Casemiro: 7/10

Jonny Evans: 6/10

Diogo Dalot: 6.5/10

Sofyan Amrabat: 7.5/10

Kobbie Mainoo: 8/10

Amad Diallo: 8/10

Scott McTominay: 5/10

Alejandro Garnacho: 6/10

Bruno Fernandes: 8.5/10

Substitutes:

Lisandro Martinez: 6/10

Marcus Rashford: 6/10

Rasmus Hojlund: 7.5/10

Newcastle United:

Martin Dubravka: 6/10

Kieran Trippier: 4/10

Emil Krafth: 5/10

Dan Burn: 5/10

Lewis Hall: 7.5/10

Sean Longstaff: 5/10

Bruno Guimaraes: 6/10

Elliot Anderson: 5/10

Jacob Murphy: 6/10

Alexander Isak: 4/10

Anthony Gordon: 7.5/10

Substitutes: