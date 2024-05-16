Michael Owen: Rashford Stays Despite Rumours

Unravelling the Transfer Rumours and Management Insights with Michael Owen

In the swirling vortex of football transfer rumours and managerial conjectures, Michael Owen provides a refreshing burst of candour. Owen shares his no-nonsense views on some of the hottest topics in football today.

Marcus Rashford’s Unwavering Loyalty

Starting with the much-discussed potential departure of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, Owen is quick to dismiss the rumours as mere seasonal sensationalism. He quips, “This time of year is hilarious,” drawing a parallel to past pre-World Cup crises which turned out to be non-issues. Owen confidently asserts, “Rashford won’t go, I’m sure of it, he’s Manchester through and through.” His rationale is sound, highlighting Rashford’s deep roots and intrinsic value to the club, which make a transfer unlikely and financially impractical for most suitors. Owen further punctuates his point by stating, “The whole club is a struggle, but he has it in his locker and I think he might have an amazing Euros.”

The Right Man for the Red Devils

The conversation shifts to the managerial merry-go-round at Manchester United. Owen discusses the potential candidates, expressing doubt about Zinedine Zidane’s suitability due to the language barrier and tipping Thomas Tuchel as a strong contender. Owen’s analysis is insightful: “Tuchel would be an interesting one,” he says, noting the German’s previous success and potential availability. His perspective is grounded in realism and an understanding of the tactical fits that management roles require, especially at a high-stakes club like Manchester United.

Liverpool’s Need for Fresh Firepower

On Liverpool’s front, Owen turns his attention to the team’s attacking dynamics. He argues that despite Darwin Nunez’s contributions, Liverpool must look for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah. “Whether Salah stays or not, he’s not going to be there forever,” Owen remarks, stressing the importance of proactive recruitment to sustain Liverpool’s competitive edge. His commentary is particularly poignant given the Reds’ recent goal-scoring struggles, which he believes have cost them dearly in the league race. Owen adds, “You knew Keita was going, you knew Oxlade-Chamberlain was going, James Milner, but then for Henderson and Fabinho, it was the whole midfield ripped out and then all of a sudden you have to learn on the job.”

Eye on Potential Signings

Lastly, Owen discusses the prospects of Eze and Olise joining Manchester United, endorsing Dwight Yorke’s positive assessment of the duo. “I think Olise and Eze would be good signings for Man Utd, I like them, their record with and without them is a contrast for Palace”. His agreement with Yorke’s views adds an interesting layer to the discussion, highlighting the importance of strategic signings in strengthening squad depth and dynamics.

Final Thoughts on Jack Grealish

Regarding Jack Grealish’s future, Owen describes him as a “unique” player whose style may not perfectly align with Manchester City’s fast-paced gameplay. He speculates on the potential for a return to Aston Villa, “If City want to part ways with him and he’s accepting of that, then Villa would be the obvious choice for Grealish. I could see that.”.