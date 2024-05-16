Anthony Gordon Slams VAR After Man United Controversy: “Get Rid or Get Better”

Anthony Gordon Challenges VAR’s Role in Football

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United’s forward, has openly criticised the effectiveness of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system following a controversial incident during their latest Premier League clash against Manchester United. Newcastle, who are tied with Manchester at 57 points as the season nears its conclusion, experienced a significant moment of contention that has stirred up ongoing debates about VAR’s role in football.

During the match at Old Trafford, which concluded with a 3-2 defeat for Newcastle, Gordon was involved in a penalty shout that was overlooked by the on-field referee, Rob Jones, and subsequently not reviewed by VAR. Gordon expressed his clear frustration, stating, “I have watched it back and it is a clear penalty. He [Amrabat] goes down my Achilles and pushes me in the back. I knew straight away, that’s why I didn’t appeal. I waited for the VAR to check, I told my teammates ‘it was a clear penalty’.”

His dissatisfaction was compounded by the system’s failure to correct what he viewed as a clear error, leading him to question the utility of VAR in its current state. “I don’t mind the referee getting it wrong on the pitch, but I don’t understand the point of VAR. Either get rid of it or get better. It’s that simple, there’s too many mistakes,” Gordon added.

Managerial Support for Referee Empowerment

Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, echoed Gordon’s sentiments by advocating for more empowerment for referees and potentially limiting VAR’s interference to clear-cut cases like offsides. “I thought it was a penalty. I thought that’s what VAR was good at. I have always been in an era where the referee makes a decision and I back it. I would possibly keep it [VAR] with offsides, but I want more power with referees,” Howe remarked.

Premier League Clubs to Decide VAR’s Future

The incident has added fuel to an already fiery debate about the effectiveness and implementation of VAR within the Premier League. It has been announced that Premier League clubs will soon vote on whether to retain VAR in their operations, with a formal resolution submitted by Wolverhampton Wanderers to prompt this decision at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney also contributed to the discourse, stating on Sky Sports, “I don’t like VAR and if it’s there and they get all the decisions right then fair enough but it’s taken all the enjoyment out of the game.”

Wolverhampton’s Call to Action on VAR

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been particularly vocal, highlighting several instances where VAR decisions have adversely affected their season’s outcomes. The club has described VAR’s introduction as well-intentioned but fraught with “numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football.” This sentiment is poised to resonate during the upcoming vote, potentially influencing other clubs’ stances on the issue.

As the debate intensifies, the Premier League has maintained its support for VAR, citing improved decision-making accuracy—from 82% to 96%—since its implementation. Nonetheless, the league acknowledges the concerns and is committed to refining the system to better serve the game and its spectators.

In conclusion, as the season nears its end, the discussion around VAR remains a hot topic. With significant support from figures like Gordon and managerial staff across clubs, the upcoming vote could mark a pivotal moment in the technology’s future in English football.