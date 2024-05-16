Report: Manchester United Set Sights on £55m Premier League Defender

Manchester United Eye Double Centre-Back Signing to Replace Raphael Varane

Manchester United’s quest for defensive reinforcements has taken centre stage following the confirmation of Raphael Varane’s departure this summer. As the French international exits Old Trafford after an injury-laden tenure, the club is gearing up for a significant overhaul under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos Group.

Potential Targets: Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are preparing a substantial offer to secure Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. The 21-year-old defender has impressed at Goodison Park, and while Everton are keen to retain him, United are ready to test their resolve with a bid of £55 million. MEN Sport confirms that Branthwaite is on United’s radar as they seek to bolster their defensive line.

In addition to Branthwaite, Everton’s Amadou Onana has also emerged as a potential target. Onana’s versatility and defensive prowess make him an attractive option for United’s backline. The Old Trafford hierarchy is reportedly considering a move for the 21-year-old Belgian international when the transfer window reopens.

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo: Another Option

Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham is another name linked with a summer move to Manchester United. According to talkSPORT, United are looking to outmanoeuvre Newcastle United in the race to sign the former Manchester City centre-back. Adarabioyo’s contract with Fulham is set to expire this summer, and with no extension in sight, he represents a valuable free transfer opportunity.

Newcastle have been seen as the frontrunners for Adarabioyo’s signature, with the club reportedly opening talks to secure his services. However, Manchester United are determined to leapfrog Newcastle in negotiations, aiming to bring Adarabioyo to Old Trafford as part of a double centre-back deal.

Preparing for a New Era

Raphael Varane’s exit marks the end of a chapter at Manchester United, and the club’s focus on defensive reinforcements signifies their commitment to strengthening the squad. Varane’s time at Old Trafford was marred by injuries, limiting his appearances to 30 this season while missing 11 matches. His departure necessitates a robust response in the transfer market, and United’s interest in Branthwaite, Onana, and Adarabioyo highlights their proactive approach.

Conclusion

As Manchester United brace for a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s leadership, the club’s pursuit of top defensive talent underscores their ambition to rebuild and compete at the highest level. The potential signings of Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana, and Tosin Adarabioyo could provide the much-needed stability and depth in United’s backline, paving the way for a successful future at Old Trafford.