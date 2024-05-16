First Look: Arsenal Unveil New 2024/25 Adidas Kit

Arsenal Team Up with Adidas for a Nostalgic 2024/25 Kit Reveal

In a significant shake-up that nods reverently to its storied past, Arsenal has made a bold move with their kit design for the 2024/25 season. The club announced that the traditional crest will give way to the iconic cannon symbol on their home shirts—a landmark decision that hasn’t been seen for over three decades.

Iconic Cannon Returns

The cannon, a deeply symbolic feature for Arsenal, is making a return to the home kit for the first time in 35 years. It’s a statement that intertwines Arsenal’s rich heritage with contemporary style, making this re-introduction a centrepiece of the upcoming season. Not limited to just the home attire, the cannon will also feature on the away and third kits, which are set to be launched later this summer.

“We anchored this season in the iconography of Arsenal – and there is no more iconic symbol for Arsenal than the cannon,” explained Sam Handy, SVP of product and design at Adidas. In their approach, Adidas delved into the archives, assessing years of design evolution and the quintessential elements that resonate with both players and supporters. “So, this season is all about the cannon, the role it plays in the legacy of the club and reintroducing it to a fresh generation of supporters and players,” Handy added.

Nostalgia Meets Modernity

While the cannon is spotlighted, the current club crest, a symbol in its own right since 2002, is not being retired but will continue to be a part of the club’s visual identity elsewhere. This includes on promotional art and the historic displays around the Emirates Stadium. Such a blend of the old and the new underscores Arsenal’s commitment to celebrating their past while forging a modern identity.

First Glimpse and Debut

The new home kit was unveiled last Thursday and is set for its on-pitch debut this Saturday. In an exciting twist, Arsenal Women will be the first to sport the new jerseys when they face Brighton in the climactic match of the Women’s Super League season. This strategic move showcases the kit in a high-stakes setting, amplifying its launch to Arsenal fans worldwide.

Historical Echoes

This isn’t the first time Arsenal has opted for an alternative symbol over their official crest on their kits; the last instance was during the 1989-90 season. Moreover, Arsenal’s current third kit and the previous season’s black away shirt both featured the cannon, each becoming a fan favorite for their homage to tradition meshed with sleek design.

This change, albeit temporary for just one season, has been crafted by Adidas as a tribute to the Gunners’ history, a clever marketing move that will likely resonate well with the fans and collectors alike.

Conclusion

As the new season approaches, the introduction of the cannon-laden kits by Adidas not only revitalizes a historical symbol but also reinforces Arsenal’s cultural legacy within football. This strategic collaboration between Arsenal and Adidas illustrates a deep understanding of branding aligned with fan sentiment, poised to make the 2024/25 kit a memorable chapter in Arsenal’s sartorial history.