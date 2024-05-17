Man City vs West Ham – Title Decider Preview

Man City vs West Ham: Premier League Showdown

Champions Favourites to Defend Their Crown

Manchester City stand poised to clinch the Premier League title on the final day of the season as they host West Ham United. Leading the table by two points after a decisive 2-0 victory over Tottenham, City are the favourites to retain their crown.

End of an Era for West Ham

For West Ham, this match marks the end of the David Moyes era. The Scottish manager, a revered figure in the club’s history, secured a memorable victory in his final home game last week. Awaiting to take the reins is former Wolves, Spain, and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui.

Match Details: Date, Time, and Venue

Man City vs West Ham is set for a 4pm BST kick-off on Sunday, 19 May 2024. The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will play host to this eagerly anticipated fixture.

How to Watch Man City vs West Ham

TV Channel: The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 3pm BST.

Live Stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the game live via the Sky Go app.

Team News and Injuries

Manchester City will be without their star goalkeeper Ederson, who suffered an injury after a collision with Cristian Romero during the Spurs game. The Brazilian shot-stopper is also set to miss the FA Cup final. Midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne provided a scare when he came off injured, but he has since alleviated concerns about his fitness.

West Ham face fitness tests for Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos after recent knocks. Additionally, midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is ineligible to play against his parent club, has had his season cut short due to injury.

Prediction: Man City vs West Ham

City are in an unstoppable vein of form, making it hard to envision David Moyes departing with a victory in his final game. Expect a dominant performance from the hosts.

Prediction: Man City to win, 2-0.

Head-to-Head History and Results