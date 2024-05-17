Chelsea Injury Update: Key Players’ Return and Summer Plans

Chelsea Injury Update: Players Set to Return and Those Out Until Next Season

As the season draws to a close, Chelsea’s injury woes seem to be easing, offering a glimmer of hope for the club’s supporters. Mauricio Pochettino has faced significant challenges with numerous first-team players out injured throughout the campaign. However, recent developments have bolstered his options, leading to an impressive four-game winning streak for the Blues.

Mykhailo Mudryk’s Season Ends Prematurely

It has been confirmed that Mykhailo Mudryk will not participate in Chelsea’s final match of the season against Bournemouth. The winger sustained a suspected concussion following a collision with Tariq Lamptey in the match against Brighton. Due to head injury protocols, Mudryk, despite not having a severe issue, is ruled out for the weekend.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Carney Chukwuemeka Nears Comeback

Carney Chukwuemeka is on the verge of returning from a knee injury. The midfielder has resumed training and, although he was not part of the squad against Brighton, Pochettino has confirmed that Chukwuemeka is close to being match-fit and might feature this weekend.

Potential return date: Sunday, May 19, vs Bournemouth

Enzo Fernandez Hopes to Make Copa America

Enzo Fernandez has been battling injury issues but there is optimism that he will recover in time to represent Argentina at the Copa America this summer. The midfielder’s return would be a significant boost for both club and country.

Potential return date: June 2024

Robert Sanchez and His Summer Return

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has started some team training sessions but will not be fit to return before the season ends. His focus will be on regaining full fitness over the summer.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Wesley Fofana Out for the Season

Wesley Fofana has endured a difficult season, missing out entirely due to a severe knee injury. His recovery process is ongoing, and he aims to be ready for the pre-season later this summer.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Romeo Lavia’s Brief Season

Romeo Lavia managed only 32 minutes on the pitch in his first season as a Chelsea player before being sidelined with a thigh injury. His recovery will also extend into the summer, preparing for the next campaign.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Looking Ahead

Chelsea’s injury update brings a mix of relief and anticipation as some players prepare for an imminent return while others focus on the next season. The return of key players like Carney Chukwuemeka and the hopeful recovery of Enzo Fernandez are promising signs for Chelsea as they look to finish the season strongly and prepare for future challenges.