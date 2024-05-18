Report: Brentford Shows Faith in Injured Midfielder

Josh Dasilva Commits to Brentford Amidst Recovery Challenges

Contract Renewal and Recovery

Brentford FC and Josh Dasilva remain intertwined for another season, with the midfielder securing a contract extension until next summer, featuring an additional year’s option. Dasilva, sidelined since February due to a severe knee injury incurred during training, has been restricted to a mere five appearances this season. His predicament didn’t deter Brentford; the club proactively supported his rehabilitation, extending a lifeline irrespective of his contractual status.

Overcoming Injury Setbacks

The journey hasn’t been devoid of hurdles for Dasilva, whose tenure at Brentford has been marred by injuries. After transferring from Arsenal in August 2018, he amassed 157 appearances for the Bees. A hip injury notably sidelined him for an entire year from February 2021 to 2022, though he bounced back to participate in 36 league matches in the following injury-free season.

Director’s Vote of Confidence

Phil Giles, Brentford’s director of football, reflects on Dasilva’s struggles and the resilience he’s shown, stating, “Josh has been so unlucky with injuries in recent seasons and hasn’t played anything like the number of matches he’d have wanted to. This makes him and us even more determined to get him back to full health. He has shown amazing mental strength and resilience to take this latest setback in his stride.”

Anticipated Return

Highlighting Dasilva’s skills, Giles added, “At his best, Josh is a very good Premier League player with attributes that are hard to find elsewhere. I’m sure he’ll be back playing at some point in the 2024/25 season, and we can’t wait for that to happen.”

Josh Dasilva’s renewed commitment to Brentford not only underscores his resolve to return stronger but also reflects the club’s faith in his ability to overcome adversity.