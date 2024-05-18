Report: Liverpool Defender Could Force Summer Move to Bundesliga Side

Sepp van den Berg: Mainz’s Ambitious Transfer Target

Van den Berg’s Impact at Mainz

Sepp van den Berg has undeniably made a significant impact during his loan spell at Mainz. The Dutch centre-back, who joined the Bundesliga side from Liverpool last summer, has flourished, making 33 appearances and establishing himself as a vital component of Mainz’s defence. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with WhoScored ranking him as Mainz’s best defender this term and the club’s third-best player overall. According to TeamTalk, Mainz are keen to retain the services of van den Berg, making him their top transfer objective this summer.

Mainz’s Ambitious Plans

Mainz have a ‘clear goal’ of re-signing van den Berg, either through a permanent transfer or another loan move. The German club’s desire to keep the 22-year-old is a testament to his development and consistency this season. As reported by TeamTalk, van den Berg has ‘delivered constantly’ for Mainz, which has significantly boosted his reputation. Despite his age, he has shown maturity and reliability, qualities that Mainz officials are eager to retain.

Given the positive relationship between Mainz and Liverpool, the Bundesliga side is hopeful they might have a ‘right of first refusal’ when offers for van den Berg come in this summer. This existing rapport could play a crucial role in facilitating negotiations, but financial constraints and Mainz’s Bundesliga status remain key challenges.

Financial and Relegation Concerns

One of the primary hurdles in Mainz’s pursuit of van den Berg is the financial aspect. It is claimed that Mainz could secure van den Berg for €7 million (£6 million). However, considering his impressive performances, Liverpool might demand a higher fee. This financial uncertainty is compounded by Mainz’s precarious position in the Bundesliga. Currently sitting in 15th spot, just above the relegation zone, their future in Germany’s top flight is uncertain. If Mainz are relegated, Liverpool have already stated that they will not loan van den Berg to a second-tier club.

Van den Berg’s Perspective

For van den Berg, regular playing time is paramount. In February, he expressed his concerns about game time at Liverpool, saying, “If I go back to Liverpool, they might want me to stay. If I see that I won’t get much game time, then I might choose to leave. It’s really important to me that I play.” His development at Mainz has shown that he is more than capable of performing at a high level, and he is keen to continue his progress, whether at Mainz or another top-flight club.

Van den Berg is aware of the competition he faces at Liverpool, particularly from established defenders like Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. He acknowledged, “I think I’m doing well. I can handle playing at Liverpool. I can compete. But being a starter is different. Virgil and Konate are not easy to beat. I know it will be hard.”

Future Prospects

The chances of Mainz retaining van den Berg stand at 30%, either through a loan or permanent deal. This statistic highlights the uncertainty surrounding his future. Should Mainz fail to secure his services, it is likely that van den Berg will move to another top-flight club rather than return to Liverpool without guaranteed playing time. His performances this season have undoubtedly increased his value and attractiveness to other clubs.

Sepp van den Berg’s future remains in the balance as the summer transfer window approaches. Mainz’s determination to keep him is evident, but financial constraints and their Bundesliga status pose significant challenges. Van den Berg’s focus on securing regular playing time will heavily influence his decision. As the situation unfolds, it will be intriguing to see where the talented defender lands and how his career progresses from here.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Sepp van den Berg’s Performance Data

Sepp van den Berg’s loan spell at Mainz has been marked by impressive performances, as evidenced by his detailed performance data. According to Fbref, his stats over the past 365 days reveal a multifaceted centre-back excelling in various aspects of the game.

Defensive Dominance

Van den Berg’s defensive stats are particularly noteworthy. He ranks in the 99th percentile for aerial duels won, an exceptional statistic that underscores his dominance in the air. Additionally, his 80th percentile ranking in clearances and 81st percentile in interceptions highlight his effectiveness in breaking up opposition attacks and maintaining defensive solidity. His tackling ability is also commendable, with a 96th percentile ranking, making him a robust defensive presence.

Offensive Contributions

While primarily a defender, van den Berg’s contributions to the attack should not be overlooked. He is in the 77th percentile for non-penalty goals and the 78th percentile for assists among centre-backs. These figures illustrate his ability to contribute to the team’s offensive efforts, whether through scoring or setting up goals. His expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) are also strong, placing him in the 77th and 78th percentiles, respectively.

Possession and Playmaking

Van den Berg’s proficiency in possession is another crucial aspect of his game. His pass completion rate, at the 65th percentile, demonstrates reliable distribution. He also ranks in the 34th percentile for progressive passes, indicating his willingness to move the ball forward and initiate attacks from the back. Moreover, his ability to carry the ball is shown by his ranking in the 40th percentile for progressive carries.

Sepp van den Berg’s comprehensive performance data and stats underscore his growth as a versatile and effective centre-back. His defensive prowess, combined with his offensive contributions and playmaking abilities, make him a valuable asset for any team. As Mainz and other clubs consider his future, these statistics will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in their decision-making process.