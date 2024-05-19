Report: Goldbridge Discusses £60 million Deal Getting Closer

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Michael Olise: An In-depth Analysis

Manchester United’s relentless quest for top-tier talent continues to make headlines, and the latest name in the mix is Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. This development has been a hot topic among fans and analysts alike, with Mark Goldbridge providing keen insights on the matter in the recent episode of The United Stand podcast.

Initial Talks and Potential Transfer

According to Goldbridge, discussions between Manchester United and Michael Olise’s camp have been underway, with the player reportedly keen on a move. “Manchester United are holding talks with Michael Olise, who is keen to leave Crystal Palace this summer,” Goldbridge confirmed. This sentiment echoes the earlier reports from Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, suggesting that the deal could involve a release clause believed to be around £60 million.

The Strategic Fit for United

Goldbridge delves into why Olise is a significant target for Manchester United. He points out the club’s need for a creative winger, something that has been missing in recent line-ups. “The fact that Manchester United are following through on this Olise deal at the moment really excites me,” he said. “We need as many of these players as we can get.”

This acquisition aligns with the vision of INEOS, the new ownership under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is a lifelong Manchester United fan. Goldbridge emphasised, “If Jim Ratcliffe is a lifelong Manchester United fan, he’ll know as well as we do that Manchester United are about wingers, about creativity from the wing.”

The Role of Current Squad and Competition

The arrival of Olise would inevitably stir competition within the squad, particularly among existing wingers like Marcus Rashford, Antony, and promising talents like Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho. Goldbridge highlights this competitive spirit, saying, “If you bring in an Olise, then people would demand the starts because he’s Premier League proven and he creates goals.”

The impact on Rashford and Antony was explicitly noted: “What does happen to Antony? What does happen to Rashford? Well, they better step up or step out, which is exactly what we want.”

Injury Concerns and Medical Assurance

One of the concerns raised during the podcast was Olise’s injury history. A fan, Ryan, pointed out, “Signing a player with known injury problems not concern you? Yes, he’s creative, but he is injury-prone.” Goldbridge acknowledged this concern but also emphasized the importance of a competent medical team. He mentioned, “If we’ve got an elite medical team and we run a medical on Olise and they say we’re not concerned about the previous injuries because we feel that he’s young, he’s going to get stronger and will manage it, then that’s fine.”

Closing Thoughts

In wrapping up the discussion, Goldbridge expressed a mix of excitement and realism about the potential signing. He reiterated the strategic approach of Manchester United in securing deals that are feasible and align with their long-term vision. “We want to get deals done quickly but we’re going to struggle to do deals quickly where we’ve got to negotiate,” he said. “I think what we’re going to see is United getting those deals done that we can’t be stopped from doing, those deals that have release clauses.”

As Manchester United fans eagerly await further developments, the potential addition of Michael Olise promises to bring a new dynamic to the squad, fueling hopes for a more creative and competitive team in the upcoming season.