Marco Silva Confirms Dual Centre-Back Search As Star Defender Is Set To Depart

Fulham Seeks Defensive Reinforcements

Fulham’s Summer Strategy: Strengthening the Squad

In a determined move to bolster their defensive lineup, Fulham, under the guidance of manager Marco Silva, is actively scouting for two centre-backs. The departure of Tosin Adarabioyo this summer marks a significant reshuffle in the team’s core defense. Adarabioyo, who has been instrumental for Silva throughout the season, ceased playing last month and has privately confirmed his decision to leave Fulham on a free transfer at the season’s end.

Marco Silva’s Tactical Approach

With Adarabioyo set to depart, Fulham’s defense will rely on the remaining senior centre-backs: Issa Diop, Calvin Bassey, and Tim Ream. Addressing the forthcoming void, Silva stressed the urgency and the strategic intent behind the recruitment. “100 per cent, and probably not just one,” Silva declared, indicating the likelihood of adding not one but two pivotal players to their roster. “Probably we are going to look for two [centre-backs]. It’s not the only one, but one of the positions [we need].”

Recruitment Philosophy at Fulham

Silva’s philosophy in the transfer market is clear: to bring in players who are ready to hit the ground running, rather than merely filling the bench. “I don’t sign players to start or to be on the bench. We sign players to be Fulham players. After that, whether they are starters depends on them and what they show every single day,” Silva explained.

This proactive recruitment strategy ensures that every new player has the potential to start. Silva added, “When we sign players, we always think that he can be a starting XI player. If not, it doesn’t make sense to sign him. We are going to lose a player in that area of the pitch. We are 100 per cent in the market in that position. We are going to clearly sign a player who is ready to play.”

Strategic Stability and Growth

In his concluding remarks, Silva highlighted the balance between stability and necessary changes. “Sometimes if you change too much, it’s not a good sign. For next season, we have three or four target positions that we want to clearly, clearly improve,” he noted.

With these strategic enhancements, Fulham aims to fortify their defense and ensure the team remains competitive in the challenging environment of top-flight football. Silva’s transparent and targeted approach this summer could very well set the stage for a robust upcoming season.